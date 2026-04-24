OpenAI has introduced a new frontier model, GPT-5.5, which is being described as its strongest ‘agentic coding’ system to date. Early performance claims and benchmark results suggest that the model represents a major step forward in capability, particularly in areas like coding, autonomous task execution, and long-form reasoning.

The Sam Altman-led firm claims that GPT-5.5 shows especially strong performance in environments that simulate real developer workflows rather than isolated programming problems. On Terminal-Bench 2.0, a benchmark designed to evaluate complex command-line usage involving planning, iteration, and tool coordination, the model achieves a state-of-the-art accuracy of 82.7%. This test is considered important because it shows realistic software engineering conditions where a model must not only generate correct commands but also maintain consistency across multiple steps in a dynamic system environment.

GPT-5.5 also demonstrates strong results on SWE-Bench Pro, which evaluates a model’s ability to resolve real-world GitHub issues by modifying existing codebases. In this evaluation, GPT-5.5 reaches 58.6% accuracy, meaning it successfully completes more than half of the issues in a single attempt. The model is reported to solve more tasks in a single pass compared to previous generations, reducing the need for repeated corrections and iterative prompting.

Another internal evaluation, Expert-SWE, highlights GPT-5.5’s improvement in long-horizon reasoning tasks. This benchmark tests complex engineering problems that require sustained focus and structured problem-solving over long periods. These tasks have a median estimated human completion time of around 20 hours, making them comparable to professional software engineering work. In this evaluation, GPT-5.5 is reported to outperform GPT-5.4.

Importantly, a key theme in the model’s design is its increased ‘agentic’ capability. Unlike earlier systems that primarily respond to prompts, GPT-5.5 is described as being more capable of handling multi-step workflows with reduced user intervention. This includes tasks like breaking down complex instructions into smaller steps, executing them sequentially, and refining outputs based on intermediate results. This means it can function more like an autonomous assistant in environments like software development, data analysis, documentation creation, and research synthesis.

The improvements are also linked to better efficiency in real-world usage. While exact architectural details are not fully disclosed, reports suggest that GPT-5.5 is designed to complete more complex tasks with fewer interactions, which can reduce overall workload in production environments. In terms of availability, GPT-5.5 is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users, while GPT-5.5 Pro is being released to Pro, Business, and Enterprise users. Meanwhile, the API version will follow soon, once the required safety and deployment safeguards are completed with partners.

However, despite such advancements, GPT-5.5 is still not without limitations. Like previous large language models, it can still produce incorrect and overly confident outputs, especially in domains requiring precise factual accuracy like legal reasoning, financial analysis, and specialized scientific knowledge. This means that while its reasoning and coding abilities are significantly improved, human oversight remains important for high-stakes applications. The timing of this launch becomes especially significant as OpenAI’s major rival, Anthropic, has recently introduced its frontier model, Mythos. Unlike general-purpose chat models, Mythos is positioned as a specialized agentic AI focused on cybersecurity and advanced software reasoning, particularly in detecting vulnerabilities across large codebases and operating systems.

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