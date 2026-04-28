Apple is rolling out a new App Store subscription option that changes how users pay for digital services, allowing developers to offer plans billed on a monthly basis while still requiring a 12-month commitment. Instead of paying a full annual fee upfront, users can now spread the cost evenly across the year through monthly installments. While the structure introduces more flexibility in how payments are scheduled, it does not reduce the overall cost of subscriptions.

At present, most App Store subscriptions follow two common pricing patterns. Users either pay a monthly fee that typically ranges from a few dollars to higher-tier premium rates, depending on the service, or they choose an annual plan that often offers a discounted total price compared to paying month-by-month. In many cases, annual subscriptions are priced around 10-30% lower than 12 months of monthly payments combined, depending on the developer and category. But now, the new system effectively keeps these pricing structures intact but changes how the annual cost is collected, turning it into equal monthly installments.

The core idea behind this change is to bridge the gap between affordability and commitment. Large upfront annual payments can discourage users from subscribing to premium apps like streaming services, productivity tools, fitness platforms, and creative software, even when long-term value is strong. Therefore, by splitting the annual cost into monthly payments, the Tim Cook-led firm lowers the immediate financial barrier while still ensuring that developers receive revenue equivalent to a full-year subscription.

However, despite the shift in payment structure, the commitment remains unchanged. Once a user subscribes under this model, they are still agreeing to a 12-month subscription period.

“You can now configure this type of subscription in App Store Connect and test it in Xcode. With the exception of the United States and Singapore, monthly subscriptions with a 12-month commitment will be available worldwide to people on iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4, or later, with the release of iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, macOS Tahoe 26.5, tvOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5 in May,” the tech giant noted.

In parallel, to improve clarity, the tech titan is also adding stronger transparency tools inside the App Store ecosystem. Users will be able to track how many payments they have completed and how many remain in the subscription cycle. The system is also expected to include clearer reminders about upcoming billing dates and renewal conditions, helping users better understand their financial commitments and reducing confusion often associated with auto-renewing subscriptions.

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