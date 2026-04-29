OpenAI is expanding its enterprise reach by bringing its advanced AI models, Codex coding agent, and new managed AI agents to Amazon Web Services through Amazon Bedrock. This means AWS users can now directly access OpenAI’s latest models inside their existing cloud setup without switching platforms. Codex is being added as a coding assistant that can write, fix, and manage code inside developer tools like IDEs and workflows. AWS is also introducing managed agents powered by OpenAI models, which can carry out multi-step tasks and automated workflows for businesses. The system is designed to run fully inside AWS, using its built-in security, identity, and compliance features. The development comes just days after OpenAI ended its exclusive cloud agreement with Microsoft.

This integration is structured around Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s central platform for foundation models. Notably, Bedrock acts as a managed environment where enterprises can choose from multiple AI models and deploy them through a unified set of APIs. With OpenAI joining this ecosystem, businesses gain the ability to use frontier-level models in the same environment where they already manage databases, applications, and cloud infrastructure. This reduces the need for custom integrations or external AI hosting, which has been one of the main barriers for large-scale enterprise adoption of advanced AI systems.

A critical part of the deal is the availability of OpenAI’s latest generation models inside Bedrock. These models are designed for high-performance reasoning, natural language understanding, and complex task execution. And for enterprises, this means they can build applications like intelligent customer support systems, document processing pipelines, analytics tools, and decision-support systems directly within AWS. Because the models run inside AWS’s infrastructure, organizations can apply their existing governance frameworks, including access control policies, data encryption standards, and audit logging systems.

At the same time, Codex represents another major layer of this expansion. Instead of functioning only as a code suggestion tool, Codex is designed to act more like an active software engineering assistant. And within AWS environments, Codex can be integrated into development workflows like continuous integration pipelines, version control systems, and developer IDEs. This allows engineering teams to delegate repetitive and complex coding tasks to an AI system while maintaining human oversight for review and deployment.

The introduction of managed AI agents in AWS is also the most notable architectural shift. These agents are designed to go beyond simple question-and-answer interactions and instead perform structured sequences of tasks. Importantly, a defining feature of this system is its focus on enterprise-grade control. Since everything runs within AWS, companies retain full visibility into how AI systems access and process their data.

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