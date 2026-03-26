WhatsApp is rolling out a new set of updates focused on AI features and improved usability. The app is introducing AI-assisted reply suggestions that can draft messages based on chat context. It is also testing multi-account support on iOS, allowing users to run more than one account on a single iPhone. Along with this, the Meta-owned platform is improving cross-platform syncing, allowing chats to work more smoothly across devices.

The rollout of multi-account support on iOS is one of the most anticipated updates. Already available on Android since 2023, this feature allows users to operate two WhatsApp accounts on a single device without logging out. The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm is now extending this capability to iPhone users, addressing a long-standing limitation. Each account functions independently, maintaining separate chat histories, notifications, privacy settings, and backups. Users can switch between accounts quickly, and visual indicators like profile photos help ensure clarity about which account is active.

Another major highlight of the update is WhatsApp’s expansion of AI-powered features that work as a writing assistant, but in a controlled manner rather than as a full chatbot experience. Last year, the platform introduced the Meta AI-based ‘Writing Help’ tool, which suggested alternative versions of what users wrote. Now, the feature has been expanded to generate suggested replies based on the context of a conversation, helping users respond more quickly and effectively.

Beyond text, AI is also expanding into media features. WhatsApp now allows users to edit photos directly within chats using Meta AI, making it possible to remove unwanted elements, change backgrounds, and apply creative styles before sending an image. At the same time, Meta maintains that these AI features are privacy-focused and do not compromise message security.

The messaging platform is also introducing improved cross-platform chat transfer. WhatsApp has expanded its transfer capabilities to support the movement of chat history not only within the same operating system but also between iOS and Android. This means users switching devices no longer have to worry about losing conversations, photos, and videos.

Additionally, to manage the growing volume of data, the company is offering new storage management tools. Users can now identify and delete large files directly within individual chats instead of clearing entire conversations. This allows people to free up space while preserving important messages. Users can also choose to remove only media files, like photos and videos, while keeping the text history intact.

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