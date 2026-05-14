Uber is expanding its tech presence in India with plans to build two large engineering centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, expected to be completed by 2027. The facilities will together span nearly 2 million square feet and can house around 9,600 employees. The development was confirmed by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi himself during a townhall at the company’s Bengaluru office, as part of his ongoing visit to India.

The Bengaluru centre is planned for Bellandur in the Outer Ring Road corridor, while the Hyderabad campus will come up in Nanakramguda, an established global capability and IT hub. Both locations are among the most active enterprise tech clusters in the country, hosting major global firms and large-scale engineering teams. The combined infrastructure footprint – around 2 million square feet – places this expansion among Uber’s most significant long-term engineering investments outside the United States.

The Bengaluru facility alone is planned to cover around 1.1 million square feet and accommodate around 5,000 employees, while the Hyderabad centre is expected to exceed 900,000 square feet with capacity for about 4,600 employees. These centres are designed not just as regional offices but as full-scale engineering campuses focused on product development, core platform systems, and advanced mobility technologies. The firm currently has around 3,000 to 4,000 employees in the country.

Importantly, the announcement comes just a day after Uber revealed plans for its first data centre in India in partnership with the Adani Group. That facility is expected to support data-heavy operations, including AI workloads, real-time analytics, and localized infrastructure needs. Together, the data centre and the new engineering campuses indicate a coordinated strategy – building both compute infrastructure and talent density within the country to support Uber’s global platform.

Uber is expected to concentrate high-value technical functions in these hubs, including AI systems, machine learning infrastructure, data engineering, backend platform development, and large-scale optimization systems for ride allocation and pricing. The timing of this expansion also coincides with a broader trend of global technology companies deepening their presence in India through Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Financially, India remains a complex but strategically significant market for Uber, with local filings from Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd showing contrasting trends between scale and profitability. While ride-hailing gross revenue remained largely flat at around ₹2,604 crore in FY25, net revenue dropped sharply due to a significant rise in incentives and discounts, showing the highly competitive nature of the mobility market. Even the company reported a consolidated loss of over ₹1,500 crore. But despite all this, India continues to be one of the highest-volume and most strategically important operational markets, particularly for ride density, product experimentation, and cost-sensitive mobility models. Notably, at the start of this year, Uber invested around ₹3,000 crore in its India subsidiary to strengthen its presence in the country.

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