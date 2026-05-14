AI chipmaker Cerebras made a blockbuster Nasdaq debut on May 14. The company’s shares, listed under the ticker ‘CBRS’, opened near $350 after being priced at $185 in its initial public offering, marking an almost 89% jump in early trading. The firm raised around $5.55 billion in the offering, making it the biggest IPO of 2026 so far. The sharp rally briefly pushed Cerebras’ valuation close to $100 billion as investors rushed into AI infrastructure stocks.

When the company first launched its IPO process, the targeted range stood around $115 to $125 per share, but institutional demand rapidly increased as major investment funds competed for allocations. The final IPO price of $185 per share represented a sharp increase from earlier expectations. However, the share price jumped close to $350 within minutes of its Nasdaq debut. The issue was more than 20 times oversubscribed, with strong demand from hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds, pension managers, and technology-focused investors pouring into the deal. The company sold around 30 million shares in the offering.

Notably, at the IPO price alone, Cerebras secured a fully diluted valuation of around $56.4 billion. Earlier funding rounds had valued the company at about $23 billion, meaning the public-market valuation more than doubled within months.

The Sunnyvale-headquartered company became widely known for developing the Wafer-Scale Engine, or WSE, one of the largest AI processors ever built. Unlike conventional chips that are cut into smaller dies, Cerebras uses nearly an entire silicon wafer as a single processor. The architecture contains hundreds of thousands of compute cores and massive memory bandwidth optimized specifically for large-scale AI workloads. The company has repeatedly marketed its systems as significantly faster than traditional GPU-based inference setups in certain AI applications.

Financial disclosures released ahead of the listing showed how quickly Cerebras has expanded during the AI boom. The company reported around $510 million in revenue for 2025, compared with around $290.3 million in 2024, indicating growth of about 76% year over year. Cerebras also reported a major improvement in profitability metrics. After posting large losses in previous years, the company disclosed net income of around $87.9 million for 2025, while some reports estimated adjusted profits exceeding $230 million.

In recent months, Cerebras Systems secured several major AI infrastructure partnerships that significantly strengthened investor confidence ahead of its IPO. The company signed a multiyear agreement with OpenAI worth more than $20 billion to provide AI servers and inference infrastructure powered by Cerebras chips over the next three years, including deployment of nearly 750 megawatts of compute capacity through 2028. In March, Cerebras announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon through Amazon Web Services to deploy Cerebras CS-3 systems inside AWS infrastructure, aiming to dramatically improve AI inference speeds using a hybrid architecture combining AWS Trainium chips with Cerebras hardware. The company also partnered with Meta to provide ultra-fast inference for Meta’s Llama AI models through the Llama API ecosystem.

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