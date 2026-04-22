Meta is introducing a new ‘Live Chats’ feature on Threads to bring real-time conversations to the platform. The feature allows users to join public, event-based chats where they can follow and react to live discussions, starting with a limited rollout during NBA playoff games. These chats are hosted by creators, with a small group able to actively post while others can follow and react.

The Live Chats feature is built around shared, time-sensitive experiences. Instead of users posting individually and engaging asynchronously, Live Chats create a centralized space where conversations unfold in real time. This is particularly relevant for events that naturally drive collective attention, like sports matches, award shows, product launches, and breaking news. And by structuring discussions around these moments, Meta is aiming to recreate the ‘second-screen experience’ that has long been a strength of competing platforms.

The design of Live Chats introduces a layered participation model. Each chat is initiated and led by a host – typically a creator or influencer – who anchors the conversation. A limited number of participants, estimated to be around 150, can actively contribute messages within the chat. Meanwhile, a much larger audience can join as viewers, reacting in real time through likes, emojis, and other engagement tools. The company’s decision to begin testing the feature during the NBA playoffs is a strategic one. Live sports consistently generate some of the highest engagement levels across digital platforms, with fans actively seeking spaces to discuss plays, controversies, and outcomes as they happen.

The latest feature also positions Threads in closer competition with a range of existing formats across platforms. While Instagram offers broadcast channels and live video, and X provides live tweeting and Spaces, Threads’ Live Chats aim to combine elements of both – text-first, real-time, and community-driven. Such a hybrid approach could appeal to users who prefer fast-paced discussion without the need for audio or video participation.

Importantly, Live Chats could open new opportunities for creators and brands. If expanded, the feature may support monetization options like sponsored chats, exclusive access, and integrated promotions during live events. It could also improve content discovery by surfacing trending Live Chats tied to major global moments, further increasing user engagement on the platform.

“We’re continuing to build on the Live Chats experience with new features coming soon, including co-hosting, play-by-play content with real-time updates, lock screen widgets to surface real-time Live Chats activity, and the ability to quote and share chat messages on your Threads feed,” the social media behemoth noted.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →