Microsoft has announced a significant leadership transition at its professional networking subsidiary LinkedIn, appointing Daniel Shapero as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Ryan Roslansky, who will move into a broader leadership role within Microsoft, overseeing LinkedIn along with parts of the company’s productivity and Office-related businesses. The change takes effect immediately and shows a strategic realignment rather than a departure-driven transition.

Shapero is widely seen as a continuity candidate, having spent almost two decades at LinkedIn. He joined the company in 2008, when it was still in its early growth phase with a relatively small workforce, and has since held a range of senior leadership roles across business operations, sales, marketing, and product development. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer, where he was responsible for day-to-day execution and scaling the company’s global operations. His long tenure and familiarity with LinkedIn’s internal systems, revenue engines, and user ecosystem position him as a steady hand at a time when the platform is undergoing rapid transformation.

The leadership change comes as LinkedIn continues to expand its global footprint and strategic importance within Microsoft. The platform has grown to more than 1.3 billion users worldwide, making it the largest professional networking service globally. It has also become a meaningful contributor to Microsoft’s financial performance, accounting for a notable share of the company’s overall revenue in recent years. Beyond its core networking function, LinkedIn now operates a diversified business spanning talent solutions, advertising, premium subscriptions, and online learning through LinkedIn Learning.

A major factor influencing this leadership change is the accelerating shift toward AI across Microsoft’s product ecosystem. Microsoft has been actively adding AI features across its products, and LinkedIn is expected to play a major role in this system. The platform connects jobs, skills, and professional identity, all of which are being rapidly transformed by AI-based tools. These include automated job matching, AI-supported resume creation, personalized learning paths, and smarter content recommendations.

“The power of economic opportunity and the promise of LinkedIn has never been more important than it is today as the world is transformed by AI and professionals everywhere must transition along with it,” Daniel Shapero said in a post.

Along with Daniel Shapero’s appointment as CEO of LinkedIn, Microsoft has also named Mohak Shroff as President of Platforms & Digital Work. In this role, he will focus on technology strategy and long-term innovation across LinkedIn and related Microsoft workplace businesses, with a focus on shaping future work-focused tools and platforms.

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