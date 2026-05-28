Oura has launched the Oura Ring 5, a next-generation smart ring that the company is calling the world’s smallest smart ring. This new wearable starts at $399 in the US, £399 in the UK, and €399 in Europe, while premium finishes rise to $499. Meanwhile, pre-orders opened immediately after the announcement, with global shipping scheduled to begin on June 4. The launch comes as competition in the smart-ring market intensifies, with tech giants like Samsung pushing aggressively into the wearable-health segment through products like the Galaxy Ring.

The headline change is the physical redesign. As per the firm, the Ring 5 is around 40% smaller than the Ring 4, measuring just 2.28-2.29 mm thick and 6.09 mm wide, compared with 2.88 mm thickness on the previous generation. Depending on the ring size, the device now weighs between 2 and 2.69 grams, making it one of the lightest health wearables currently available. The company rebuilt the internal architecture with redesigned optical sensors, stronger LEDs, and a more compact battery arrangement while keeping the titanium construction. The ring is also IP68-rated and water resistant up to 100 meters, with upgraded scratch resistance and a more jewelry-like curved exterior profile.

Despite the smaller body, Oura claims the Ring 5 delivers improved sensor accuracy and longer endurance. Battery life is rated between six and nine days depending on ring size and enabled features, while a redesigned portable charging case can reportedly provide up to a month of additional charging capacity. Internally, the ring tracks more than 50 biometric and wellness metrics, including heart-rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, body temperature trends, respiratory patterns, stress levels, menstrual-cycle signals, sleep staging, readiness, and activity recovery. Most importantly, Oura also continues supporting integrations with over 40 third-party services like Strava and Apple Health.

A major focus of the Ring 5 launch is software and AI-driven health analysis. Oura introduced new features under a broader ‘Health Radar’ initiative, including nighttime blood-pressure trend tracking, breathing analysis, medical-record imports, AI-powered health guidance, and support for people using GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. Users can now upload laboratory results for personalized recommendations and connect third-party heart-rate monitors for workout accuracy improvements. The company is also expanding research programs, including participation in a Brain Health Study, reflecting Oura’s push toward preventative healthcare rather than basic fitness tracking.

The launch arrives during a period of explosive growth for the smart-ring industry. According to reports, around 4 million smart rings were shipped globally in 2025, more than doubling in two consecutive years. Oura remains the dominant player in the category, and reportedly generated about $1 billion in revenue in 2025. However, the Ring 5 launch also highlights growing pressure on Oura’s business model. For example, the company still requires a $5.99 monthly subscription to unlock advanced insights and historical analytics, a strategy competitors like Samsung have avoided.

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