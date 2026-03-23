OpenAI has hired Dave Dugan, a senior advertising executive from Meta, to lead its global ads business. He will take on the role of Vice President of Global Ad Solutions, focusing on building advertiser partnerships and ad products. Dugan will report to COO Brad Lightcap and work closely with the company’s leadership. The development comes as the Sam Altman-led AI firm looks to expand beyond subscriptions and develop advertising as a new revenue stream.

Internally, Dugan is expected to focus on two main areas, building direct relationships with advertisers and shaping the formats through which ads will appear inside AI-driven products. Unlike traditional digital platforms, OpenAI faces a different design challenge. Advertising cannot simply be inserted as banners or feeds, it has to fit naturally into conversational interfaces in a way that feels relevant and not intrusive. This could lead to new formats like contextual recommendations, sponsored responses, and commerce-linked suggestions that closely match what users are asking for.

The timing of this latest appointment is critical, as recent reports suggest that OpenAI is expected to widen its early advertising push by inviting more brands onto the platform and expanding ad exposure across ChatGPT’s free and ‘Go’ tiers in the United States. However, initial advertiser feedback indicates that the model is still evolving. Brands that have participated in early campaigns have flagged challenges in measuring performance, citing limited analytics, inconsistent delivery, and a lack of standardized metrics for evaluating effectiveness. Because ads are currently shown in a more contextual and selective manner rather than through predictable, high-volume placements, advertisers are finding it difficult to track reach, engagement, and return on investment.

Considering these challenges, Dugan’s background becomes particularly significant in shaping OpenAI’s advertising plans. During his tenure at Meta, he worked closely with major global brands and advertising agencies, helping them deploy campaigns across platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Meta’s advertising system is considered one of the most advanced in the world, generating the majority of the company’s revenue through highly targeted digital ads. Therefore, by bringing in someone with that experience, OpenAI can rely on proven advertising strategies from one of the most successful systems in the tech industry.

Despite all these efforts, the advertising push is not without challenges for the AI giant. In the initial years, the company’s CEO, Sam Altman, himself raised concerns about the risks associated with advertising in AI systems, particularly around trust and neutrality. If users begin to suspect that responses are influenced by advertisers, it could damage trust in the platform.

“ChatGPT is the fastest growing consumer app in history, now used by over 900 million people weekly. Users rely on ChatGPT as a trusted source delivered in a simple, clean experience, and our ads platform will respect those expectations, be governed by clear principles, and be additive to the user experience. The beginning will be ads solutions inside the ChatGPT consumer experience, which is currently in alpha testing,” David Dugan noted.

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