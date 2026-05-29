Intel is set to strengthen India’s semiconductor ambitions with a proposed $3.3 billion advanced semiconductor substrate manufacturing facility in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar–Khurda region. The project, being developed with US-based 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS), is among the biggest high-technology manufacturing investments announced in the country. The facility will focus on producing advanced packaging glass-core substrates, high-density interconnect (HDI) substrates, and related semiconductor technologies critical for AI, telecom, defense systems, high-performance computing, and next-generation electronics.

The project is expected to be implemented in phases over the next 5 to 6 years and could generate more than 1,800 direct high-skilled jobs, apart from thousands of indirect employment opportunities across electronics manufacturing, logistics, chemicals, precision engineering, and semiconductor supply chains.

Congratulations to the Govt. of Odisha, Intel and 3DGS on signing an MoU to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India. This will further advance semiconductor ecosystem in India. pic.twitter.com/elxs6r8muN — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 29, 2026

According to government officials, Intel will act as a technology partner for the project and provide process expertise, technology licensing, quality systems, and workforce capability development. The facility is expected to become one of India’s most technologically advanced semiconductor packaging and substrate manufacturing centers once operational.

Unlike traditional semiconductor fabrication plants that manufacture silicon wafers, the Odisha facility will operate in the increasingly strategic area of advanced chip packaging and substrate engineering. Semiconductor substrates form the foundational layer on which chips and electronic components are mounted and interconnected. As the semiconductor industry shifts toward AI accelerators, chiplet architectures, and 3D stacking technologies, advanced packaging has become one of the most critical segments of the global chip ecosystem. Particularly, glass-core substrates are seen as a next-generation technology because they offer superior thermal stability, lower signal loss, better power efficiency, and higher interconnect density compared to conventional organic substrates.

The investment further strengthens India’s emergence as a growing semiconductor manufacturing destination. Earlier this year, groundwork had already begun for India’s first vertically integrated advanced 3D glass semiconductor packaging and embedded glass substrate facility at Info Valley in Odisha’s Khordha district through 3DGS’s Indian subsidiary, Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd. The project involves an investment of around ₹1,943 crore and is designed to manufacture nearly 70,000 glass panels, 50 million assembled semiconductor units, and more than 13,000 advanced 3D heterogeneous integration modules annually. Commercial production from the facility is expected to begin by August 2028, while full-scale production is targeted by 2030.

The development comes at a time when countries worldwide are trying to diversify semiconductor supply chains following COVID-19 chip shortages and rising US-China tensions. India has responded through the ‘India Semiconductor Mission’, offering billions in incentives and infrastructure support for chip fabrication, packaging, testing, and materials manufacturing as part of the government’s broader ‘Make in India’ and technology self-reliance strategy.

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