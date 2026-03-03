Apple has introduced updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by its new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The M5 Pro offers up to 12 CPU cores, while the M5 Max goes further with up to 38 GPU cores and support for up to 128GB of unified memory. These upgrades are aimed at users who handle demanding tasks like video editing, 3D design, app development and large-scale data projects.

The latest MacBook Pro lineup continues with the tech titan’s premium aluminium design and active cooling system engineered for sustained high performance. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants are built to maintain peak processing speeds during intensive workloads like multi-layer 8K video editing, 3D rendering, complex code compilation and AI model processing. The M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are based on Apple’s unified memory architecture, which allows the CPU, GPU and Neural Engine to share a single high-bandwidth memory pool, reducing latency and improving efficiency in data-heavy workflows. Memory configurations start at 18GB for the M5 Pro models and scale up to 128GB on the M5 Max, while SSD storage begins at 512GB and can be configured up to 8TB.

The display remains a standout feature, with both models featuring Liquid Retina XDR panels that use mini-LED backlighting technology. These displays deliver high peak brightness, deep contrast and support for a wide range of colours with P3 colour support. And ProMotion technology allows adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The laptops are also equipped with a 12MP FaceTime HD camera with Centre Stage, along with a six-speaker sound system that supports Spatial Audio.

In terms of battery power, the 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers up to 22 hours of video playback under optimal conditions, while the 16-inch model offers similarly long endurance, making them capable of handling extended work sessions away from a charger. Charging is handled via MagSafe 3, and fast charging is supported with higher-wattage adapters. On the connectivity front, both models include three Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and external display support, an HDMI port for direct connection to high-resolution monitors, and an SDXC card slot for quick media imports from professional cameras. A 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones is also included. Wireless connectivity features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for faster and more stable connections.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at $1,999 in the United States (~ ₹1,99,900 in India), while the 16-inch version starts at $2,499 (~ ₹2,49,900 in India). Prices increase significantly depending on memory and storage configurations, particularly for M5 Max variants with higher unified memory and larger SSD options.

