WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy-first feature called Incognito Chat with Meta AI, designed to make AI conversations more private and temporary within the app. According to the Meta-owned platform, these chats run in a secure processing environment where messages are used only to generate responses and are not saved once the session ends. This means the conversation does not stay in chat history and is not carried forward for personalization or future AI memory.

Meta has positioned this as part of a broader shift toward ‘private AI usage within messaging apps’. The company explains that AI assistants are increasingly being used for sensitive and personal queries, ranging from health-related questions to financial planning and personal decision-making. In such cases, users often hesitate due to uncertainty about whether their data might be stored, reviewed, or used to improve AI models. Therefore, Incognito Chat is designed to address this concern by providing a mode where conversations are not retained beyond the session lifecycle.

A key technical part of this feature is its dependence on what Meta describes as a secure processing environment, specifically using Private Processing within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). In this system, user prompts are temporarily processed inside a protected computing space to generate AI responses, but the data is not stored for long-term access or model training in the context of that session. Once the session is closed, the conversation is designed to disappear from the processing environment entirely.

The intent is to ensure that interactions are not added to any persistent memory system and can not be retrieved after the session ends. This marks a significant distinction from typical AI chat systems, where conversational data is often retained for debugging, personalization, and improvement of model performance.

“Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private — no one can read your conversation, not even us,” the company noted.

Importantly, WhatsApp highlights that Incognito Chat does not alter the platform’s core messaging security architecture. Personal WhatsApp chats continue to remain protected by end-to-end encryption, which ensures that only the sender and receiver can access message content. Incognito Chat applies specifically to interactions with Meta AI, which operates through a different infrastructure compared to standard peer-to-peer messaging.

The feature is currently rolling out for WhatsApp (Android & iOS) and the Meta AI app. As with most experimental WhatsApp features, availability is expected to expand gradually based on feedback and performance across these platforms. At launch, functionality is expected to be limited, with early versions likely focusing on text-based interactions only, without support for media inputs or extended contextual features.

“In the coming months, we’ll also introduce Side Chat protected by Private Processing. Side Chat with Meta AI will give you private help with any chat, with context of what’s being discussed, without disrupting the main conversation,” WhatsApp announced.

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