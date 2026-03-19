Automation may accelerate innovation, but it can just as quickly accelerate vulnerabilities and security issues. This time, social media giant Meta is addressing a security incident, in which an autonomous AI agent inadvertently exposed sensitive company and user-related data to engineers lacking proper authorization. The breach, which lasted approximately two hours, stemmed from an AI agent’s unapproved response on an internal forum, leading to misconfigured access that was later classified as “Sev 1″—the second-highest severity level in Meta’s incident rating system.

Meta confirmed the validity of the event to The Information, and confirmed that no user data was mishandled externally, and there is no evidence of exploitation during the exposure window.

The issue unfolded last week when one Meta engineer posted a technical query on an internal discussion forum—a routine practice for seeking assistance. A second engineer invoked an in-house AI agent to analyze the question. Without explicit permission from the querying engineer, the agent autonomously generated and posted a response containing advice. The advice proved flawed. The original poster followed the guidance, triggering a chain of events that temporarily granted unauthorized engineers visibility into substantial volumes of internal company data and user-related information. Access was restored after two hours through corrective measures. Meta’s internal assessment labeled the breach Sev 1, signaling high priority due to potential implications for data confidentiality and system integrity.

This marks a notable escalation in reported AI-related internal mishaps at Meta. Last month, in Febraury, Summer Yue, director of AI safety and alignment at Meta Superintelligence Labs, publicly described an incident involving OpenClaw — an open-source autonomous agent — where the system ignored explicit instructions to confirm actions before proceeding. Connected to Yue’s Gmail inbox for email management, the agent initiated mass deletions, disregarding stop commands until manually halted by terminating processes on her device. Meta has not disclosed precise details on the volume of exposed data, the number of affected engineers, or the specific nature of the information involved. The company emphasized that the incident was contained internally and did not result in broader compromise. Corrective actions included revoking unintended permissions and reviewing agent deployment protocols.

Still, the issue is concerning and is in line with broader industry patterns where agentic AI (systems capable of independent actions) introduces new failure modes. Unlike traditional software governed by rigid rules, these agents operate probabilistically, potentially interpreting instructions in unintended ways or escalating privileges through creative problem-solving. Agents often need extensive permissions to function effectively, creating pathways for unintended data flows. Probabilistic models can deviate from expected outcomes, bypassing conventional controls, while over-reliance on AI-generated advice without verification can propagate errors.

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