OpenAI is reportedly teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring its AI systems to the US government and defense agencies. The setup allows agencies – including those working with sensitive or classified data – to access OpenAI’s tools through AWS’s cloud systems, reports The Information. The development comes as the Sam Altman-led firm faces growing criticism over Pentagon AI contracts and the potential use of its AI tools for surveillance and data handling, even prompting the departure of Caitlin Kalinowski, OpenAI’s robotics chief, following disagreements related to the deal.

The move also comes just months after OpenAI revealed a massive $38 billion deal with Amazon Web Services, showing its strategic push to diversify computing power beyond its previous dependence on Microsoft Azure. Notably, Amazon has long held a strong position in public sector cloud services, with dedicated regions built specifically for US government agencies, including those handling classified data.

Importantly, by integrating OpenAI’s models into its ecosystem, AWS is trying to capture a larger share of the highly profitable public sector AI market while positioning OpenAI as a key supplier for high-value government contracts. At the same time, it intensifies competition for rivals like Microsoft and Google Cloud, as control over AI delivery in sensitive government operations increasingly becomes a competitive differentiator. This becomes even more significant as Amazon has already revealed plans to invest over $200 billion in capital spending in 2026 related to AI.

However, despite OpenAI’s latest efforts, the Pentagon deal is not without challenges. An important factor in this scenario is the ongoing dispute between Anthropic and the Department of Defense. Anthropic reportedly faced resistance from the Pentagon after placing strict limits on how its AI systems could be deployed, including restrictions on autonomous weapons, surveillance, and certain intelligence operations. As a result, the Pentagon labelled the firm a ‘supply-chain risk’ and removed it from consideration for some defense contracts. In response, Anthropic recently filed a lawsuit challenging the Pentagon’s characterization.

Following Anthropic’s exit from the contract, OpenAI secured the opportunity. While Sam Altman has stated that the AI giant’s participation will include technical and policy safeguards, serious concerns remain. Under the agreement, OpenAI’s advanced language models and analytical systems will be deployed within secure Defense Department environments, including classified networks used for intelligence processing, operational planning, cybersecurity monitoring, logistics management, and strategic simulations.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →