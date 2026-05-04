Apple is reportedly planning a new ‘Create a Pass’ feature for the Wallet app in iOS 27 that would let users build their own digital passes on iPhone. The feature is expected to allow scanning QR codes or manually entering details to turn things like tickets, memberships, or loyalty cards into Wallet items, reports Bloomberg. This would reduce the need for companies to officially support Apple’s PassKit system. It is mainly aimed at making Wallet useful even for small businesses and services that only provide simple QR codes and digital receipts.

The feature is designed to solve a long-standing limitation of Apple Wallet, as many real-world services still do not integrate with it. While Apple Wallet already supports boarding passes, tickets, loyalty cards, and keys, these typically require direct integration from airlines, retailers, and event platforms. But at the same time, countless smaller businesses, gyms, local events, and service providers simply issue QR codes and basic digital receipts without any Wallet support. And this creates fragmentation, where users end up storing screenshots or switching between multiple apps to access entry codes.

And now, the new system in iOS 27 is expected to address this gap by letting users take those QR codes and instantly generate a Wallet-compatible pass. For example, a gym membership QR code or concert entry ticket sent through email or messaging could be scanned and transformed into a proper Wallet entry. Instead of a static image, the result would be a structured pass that appears along with other Wallet items, can be accessed from the lock screen, and acts as a native Apple Wallet object.

Beyond scanning, the feature is also expected to support manual creation. Users could input details like membership names, identification numbers, event titles, and coupon information to build a pass from scratch. According to the report, the iPhone maker is working on templates for different use cases, like event tickets, loyalty cards, and general membership passes.

Meanwhile, customization is also expected to play a role. The report suggests that users may be able to adjust visual elements such as colours, logos, and layout styles when generating passes. The feature also builds on Apple’s broader direction of making Wallet a central hub for identity and access. In recent years, Wallet has expanded beyond payments to include transit cards, hotel keys, car keys, and even digital IDs in select regions.

However, the system is expected to come with significant limitations. The company is likely to restrict how passes behave for security reasons. For example, dynamically changing QR codes used for banking, transit, or secure authentication may not be fully compatible with static Wallet conversion. Apple would also need safeguards to prevent misuse, like fake passes that imitate official tickets and access credentials.

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