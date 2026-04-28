Google has started rolling out support for Aadhaar-based digital ID in Google Wallet in India. The feature, developed with the Unique Identification Authority of India, allows users to store a verified version of their Aadhaar on their phone. It can be used for identity checks both online and in person. The rollout is starting with select partners and focuses on privacy features like on-device storage and controlled data sharing.

Unlike static images or PDFs of identity documents, the Aadhaar credential stored in Google Wallet is designed to be digitally authenticated. This means it can be verified in real time by supported services without requiring manual checks. The system allows both online verification – like signing up for services or confirming identity in apps – and in-person use cases like entry validation, age checks, and identity confirmation at physical locations.

Technically, verification can be carried out through multiple methods depending on the context. These include QR code scanning, app-based authentication flows, and near-field communication (NFC) in supported environments. Notably, such flexibility is intended to make the system adaptable across different industries and use cases.

The feature is being introduced gradually through partnerships with a limited set of service providers, allowing Google to test practical use cases before a wider rollout. In the initial phase, integrations span multiple sectors, including entertainment, online services, travel, and residential security. For example, cinema chain PVR INOX is allowing age verification for people booking movie tickets, while BharatMatrimony is using it to strengthen profile authenticity through verified identities.

At the same time, in the travel segment, Atlys is incorporating Aadhaar credentials to streamline identity checks during visa applications, and in gated communities, Mygate is leveraging it for verifying visitors and service staff access. Google is also experimenting with newer service platforms, like Snabbit, to build trust through verified user identities.

For users, the integration simplifies the process of proving identity. It reduces the need to carry physical documents and repeatedly access government portals for verification. However, it is important to note that the digital Aadhaar stored in Google Wallet does not fully replace the physical Aadhaar card in all legal and regulatory contexts. Certain official processes may still require traditional forms of identification.

“We’re also expanding digital ID features to more countries. People in Singapore, Taiwan and Brazil are now able to create an ID pass, a secure digital ID based on their passport information, and save it in Google Wallet,” the Sundar Pichai-led firm announced.

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