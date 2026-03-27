Anthropic is now reportedly aiming for a potential IPO as early as October 2026. The AI firm is continuing early discussions with banks and advisers, reports Bloomberg. While talks remain preliminary, no formal filing has been made yet, and timelines could still change. This comes just months after the company secured a massive $30 billion funding round in February 2026, which valued the company at around $380 billion. Earlier reports suggest that the firm could raise more than $60 billion in its potential IPO.

The listing would position Anthropic among the largest tech IPOs in recent years, especially as investor interest in AI continues to accelerate. The company is said to be in early conversations with major Wall Street institutions like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley, which typically handle large-scale public offerings. These early engagements are generally focused on assessing investor demand, setting expectations around pricing, and structuring the deal.

Anthropic’s IPO plans come at a time when AI has become the main focus in global tech investing. Over the past two years, enterprises across sectors – including finance, healthcare, software, and customer service – have rapidly adopted generative AI tools to improve productivity and automate workflows. And the company has been scaling its Claude family of AI models, which are increasingly integrated into enterprise platforms for coding, document analysis, research, and conversational use cases. It directly competes with major players like OpenAI and Google DeepMind.

However, despite such intensifying competition and growing regulatory pressure in the US, financially, Anthropic is scaling at an exceptional pace. The company is estimated to be operating at around a $14 billion annualized revenue run rate in early 2026, with projections suggesting it could move closer to $18–20 billion as enterprise demand continues to grow. A large share of this revenue is driven by business customers, with enterprises contributing the majority through API usage and long-term contracts, and a rising number of clients spending over $100,000 to $1 million annually on its AI services.

Its user base has also expanded rapidly alongside this revenue growth. Anthropic’s Claude models are estimated to have tens of millions of monthly active users, along with hundreds of thousands of enterprise customers worldwide. In terms of capital, the company has raised over $67 billion in total funding to date.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that Anthropic has not finalized its IPO plans, and factors like market volatility, regulatory scrutiny, and shifts in investor sentiment could impact the timeline. The scenario becomes even more significant as reports suggest that its biggest rival, OpenAI, is also preparing for a potential 2026 listing, with early discussions already underway

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