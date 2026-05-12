Mekr Technologies, a digital manufacturing platform that provides end-to-end “full stack” solutions to consumer electronic companies, has raised US$7 million in a Series A round, led by Avana Capital.

Founded in 2022 by Anand Yadav and Gaurang Kuchhal, Mekr is building an integrated design, engineering, and manufacturing operating system tailored for India’s domestic appliance ecosystem. The startup primarily operates as a Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) for consumer electronics upstarts in the home appliances space. It leverages shared core technologies – including BLDC motor systems, precision gear mechanisms, heating systems, load cells, and in-house mold design – to deliver high-performance, durable, and cost-efficient products.

India off late, has seen a rapid emergence of consumer electronics brand providing basic appliances at standardised quality and affordable pricing. This small home appliances market is estimated to be worth US$4.2B, growing at 7–9% CAGR. But by and large, it is heavily import-dependent on cheap, quick imports from China and others.

Mekr is positioning itself as a credible alternative, that will help electronics brands transition to made-in-india manufacturing, through a unified manufacturing platform built on modular design, advanced engineering, and localized supply ecosystem. Mekr caters to several such brands, including the likes of Croma, Wipro, Amazon Basics, and Flipkart, enabling faster product development, superior quality control, and agile, design-led manufacturing for India and global markets.

“We are building Mekr in a technology and process-led manner, with the vision to seamlessly develop and produce high-quality products at globally competitive costs and scale. We believe India is at the beginning of a major manufacturing transformation, and Mekr is building the integrated engineering and supply chain platform needed to enable this shift at scale.” said Anand Yadav, Co-founder of Mekr.

With this fresh infusion of INR 67 crore, Mekr plans to deepen its investments in R&D, product engineering, proprietary tooling, and supplier localization. Global expansion is also on the horizon.

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