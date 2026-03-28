Sony has once again increased prices across its PlayStation 5 lineup, with the new changes taking effect on April 2, 2026. The move impacts all PS5 standard models – including the standard PlayStation 5, the Digital Edition, the more powerful PS5 Pro, and the PlayStation Portal remote play device. This marks the second major price increase within a year, clearly showing ongoing pressure in the gaming hardware market due to rising component costs.

The company has increased prices across multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. In the US, the standard PS5 is now priced at $649.99, while the Digital Edition has been revised to $599.99. The PS5 Pro sees the biggest increase, rising to $899.99, and the PlayStation Portal is now priced at $249.99. This represents increases of around $100 for most consoles and up to $150 for the Pro model, compared to earlier pricing.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the standard PS5 has moved to around £569.99, while the Digital Edition is priced near £519.99, and the PS5 Pro rises to about £789.99. European markets are also affected, with prices reaching about €649.99 for the standard PS5, €599.99 for the Digital Edition, and close to €899.99 for the PS5 Pro. In Japan, the updated pricing places the standard PS5 at around ¥97,980, the Digital Edition at ¥89,980, and the PS5 Pro at around ¥137,980.

Sony has linked this price hike primarily to the rapid increase in memory and storage chip costs, especially DRAM and NAND flash. These components are essential for modern consoles, powering system memory and high-speed SSD storage. Over the past several months, global memory markets have experienced unusually sharp inflation, with reports indicating that DRAM and NAND prices surged significantly in early 2026 due to tight supply conditions. This is mainly due to the massive expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure worldwide, where data centers and AI training systems are consuming large portions of the global high-performance memory supply. And this has created a shortage-like environment for consumer electronics manufacturers.

The timing of the price hike is also significant because it comes at a mature stage of the PS5 lifecycle, nearly six years after its original launch in 2020. Traditionally, console prices tend to decline over time as production becomes cheaper, but the current generation is experiencing the opposite trend due to semiconductor inflation.

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