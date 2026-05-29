AI upstart Anthropic is on a record-smashing run, as it announced a massive $65Bn Series H fundraise, valuing at a staggering $965Bn. Both the fundraise and the valuation numbers are beyond what we have seen anything thus far, surpassing OpenAI’s $500Bn+ valuation record by some distance. Anthropic nearly tripled its valuation from the $380Bn post-money that it had achieved in its Series G, back in February of this year.

The Series H round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital.

Claude — as expected — is the reason behind Anthropic’s valuation tripling. Even though its other, celebrated AI rivals lag behind in enterprise adoption, Claude has quickly went on to become an enterprise darling. Anthropic has signed massive enterprise deals that result in direct deployment of Claude across of its clients’ devices. Most recent and notable of them all being with global accounting major KPMG, that resulted in Claude being deployed across KPMG’s 276,000 workforce. Anthropic has signed similar mega deals in other industries as well, such as the one with IT Major Infosys, that resulted in the two firms jointly building a swarm of AI agents for telecom.

“Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful, and more adaptable to their needs,” said Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic. “This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens.”

The round saw almost every major VC in the world, looking to get a pie of Anthropic. It was co-led by Capital Group, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, GIC, ICONIQ, and XN. Other significant investors in this round include AMP PBC, Baillie Gifford, Blackstone, Brookfield, D.E. Shaw Ventures, DST Global, Fidelity Management & Research Company, General Catalyst, Insight Partners, Jane Street, Lightspeed Venture Partners, MGX, NTTVC, NX1 Capital, Situational Awareness LP, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., and Temasek.

This latest round also includes $15 billion of previously committed investments from Anthropic’s hyperscaler partners, including $5Bn from long-time backer Amazon.

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