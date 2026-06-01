In a move that was being built up to hype by several tweets from Microsoft, Nvidia and others, Nvidia is entering the Windows PC market with its new RTX Spark chip. Announced by Jensen Huang at the annual Computex event, the chip marks a much anticipated entry from Nvidia into the Windows PC market.

Built ground-up for high AI performance, the new RTX chip features 1 petaflop of AI performance, industry-leading power efficiency, full-stack NVIDIA AI and graphics technology, and up to 128GB of unified memory. In terms of additional technicals, AI developers and gamers render ultralarge 90GB+ 3D scenes, edit 12K 4:2:2 video, generate 4K AI videos, run 120B-parameter LLMs with up to 1 million tokens context using agents locally, and play AAA games at 1440p and over 100 frames per second.

“The PC is being reinvented,” announced Huang in front of a packed audience at GTC, here in Taipei. “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work. RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer”, he added.

The RTX Spark chip features an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 precision, connected via the NVIDIA NVLink®-C2C chip-to-chip interconnect to a high-performance, 20-core NVIDIA Grace™ CPU.

Nvidia has also collaborated with MediaTek — a leader in low-cost Arm-based system-on-a-chip designs — on the custom CPU design, contributing to its best-in-class power efficiency, performance and connectivity.

With AI agents swarm dominating much of the internet, broad-based availability is still an issue due to current systems’ inabilities to run these. NVIDIA and Microsoft are partnering to address this challenge by delivering a robust, secure Windows platform for on-device agents.

The collaboration begins with a strong foundation — new Windows security primitives and the NVIDIA OpenShell™ runtime — to ensure agents run safely and under full user control.

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