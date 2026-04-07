Apple’s much-awaited foldable iPhone is expected to debut in September 2026, as part of its previously planned timeline, even after reports of development challenges surfaced. The company is expected to unveil it along with its next-generation flagship lineup, likely the iPhone 18 series, reports Bloomberg. Apple has moved into advanced testing and early production stages, showing the project is close to completion. However, while the announcement may happen on time, there are still chances that actual availability could be delayed if production issues continue.

The mixed signals around the launch originate largely from the complexity of building a foldable device at Apple’s scale. According to supply chain insights, the company has encountered engineering hurdles during late-stage testing, particularly around the durability of the foldable display and the hinge mechanism. These components are widely considered the most challenging aspects of foldable smartphones, as they must withstand repeated folding without compromising performance and longevity. Even minor issues at this stage can disrupt production timelines, which is why some reports suggest that shipments could be pushed back even if the product is officially announced in September.

Despite these concerns, there are strong indicators that the project has entered a late-stage development phase. Apple’s primary manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has reportedly initiated early trial production runs. This stage typically occurs only after the design has been largely finalized and is used to validate assembly processes at scale. If progress continues without major setbacks, mass production could begin by mid-2026.

In terms of design, the foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a book-style form factor, opening horizontally to reveal a larger internal display. This design would place it in direct competition with existing foldable flagships, but the tech titan is reportedly aiming to differentiate itself through a more refined user experience. The internal display is expected to measure around 7 to 8 inches when unfolded, effectively transforming the device into a compact tablet. This could allow for enhanced multitasking, improved media consumption, and deeper integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

The Tim Cook-led firm is also believed to be focusing heavily on build quality, an area where early foldable devices from other manufacturers have faced criticism. The company is reportedly working on an advanced hinge system designed to reduce the visible crease on the screen and improve overall durability. There is also speculation that Apple may make adjustments to its biometric authentication systems, possibly integrating Touch ID into the power button as a more practical solution for a foldable design, rather than relying solely on Face ID.

On the hardware front, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a high-refresh-rate OLED display using LTPO technology. Meanwhile, pricing is expected to be a major talking point. Earlier reports suggest that the device could be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, making it the most expensive iPhone ever released. The Cupertino-headquartered giant’s entry would place it directly against established foldable phones from companies like Samsung and Google, which have spent multiple generations refining their designs.

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