Mistral AI is reportedly in advanced discussions to raise around €3 billion in fresh equity funding, in a deal that could value the Paris-based startup at around €20 billion. The discussions are still ongoing and remain subject to change, meaning both the final size of the round and valuation could shift depending on investor appetite and final terms, reports Bloomberg. If completed, it would represent one of the largest private AI fundraises in Europe to date.

The new potential valuation marks a sharp jump for Mistral, which has repeatedly multiplied its worth in a short period of time. In 2023, shortly after its launch, the company was valued at only a few hundred million euros. By mid-2024 it had reached around €5.8 billion, and by September 2025 it had surged to about €11.7 billion following a major €1.7 billion Series C round led by ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant. That deal alone gave ASML around an 11% stake and made it Mistral’s largest shareholder.

The September 2025 financing round was itself a turning point for the company. It brought in major global investors including ASML, Nvidia, Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Lightspeed, Index Ventures, DST Global, and Bpifrance, signaling a rare combination of Silicon Valley venture capital, European sovereign-backed investment, and semiconductor industry strategy.

Since then, Mistral has continued to expand both its product portfolio and infrastructure ambitions. The company has released multiple generations of large language models, including open-weight and proprietary systems, while also moving into reasoning models, coding models, and even speech and multimodal AI systems. At the infrastructure level, it has been investing in large-scale compute capacity, including plans tied to European data center expansion and high-performance GPU clusters.

Strategically, Mistral is positioning itself as Europe’s leading alternative to US-based AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic. Its approach combines open-weight model releases with enterprise-focused AI deployments, targeting industries that require data control, privacy compliance, and localized infrastructure. The company has also been forming partnerships with industrial players.

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