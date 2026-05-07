Meesho, the recently listed Indian e-commerce challenger to Amazon and Flipkart, saw a surge in its stock price at market open today, as the company reported significantly lower losses and a substantial margin improvement in its Q4 results. Announced yesterday, these are company’s first results announcements post its blockbuster public listing in December last year.

The company reported net loss of ₹166.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, which has shrunk nearly 66% from ₹1,391.38 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to regulatory filings.

In terms of overall numbers, the company’s revenue from operations for the quarter increased 47.13% to ₹3,531.21 crore compared to ₹2,399.97 crore in the year-ago period. There was a significant uptick in margins as well, with the net merchandise value growing 43% year-on-year to ₹11,371 Cr.

Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey attributed a large part of these financials to AI-driven optimisations at the company level.

“75%+ of orders on Meesho come not from users searching, but from personalised feeds powered by PRISM (Personalised Ranking and Intent Signal Module) – our AI recommendation engine that infers what a consumer is looking for before they’ve articulated it themselves.

Vaani brought in first-time users who had never completed a purchase. GeoIndia LLM outperforms commercial geocoding systems on Indian addresses. TrustMesh blocked 9Mn high-risk transactions in FY26.

Every order becomes a training example. Every interaction makes the next one sharper. What excites us most is that AI is finally making internet commerce accessible for everyone. And increasingly, that’s reflecting in the business outcomes too”, Aatrey added.

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