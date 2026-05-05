Meta is introducing a new AI system that scans photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram to detect whether users may be under 13, even if they provide a false age. The technology analyzes general visual cues like height and bone structure, and combines them with signals from captions, comments, and user interactions to estimate an age range. If an account is flagged, it may be removed or placed under stricter safeguards depending on the case. The rollout has started in the US and is expanding to Europe and other regions.

According to the Mark-Zuckerberg-led firm, the system is designed to address a long-standing gap in age verification on social platforms, where users can easily bypass restrictions by entering incorrect birthdates. By combining visual analysis with behavioral and text-based signals, the firm aims to improve its ability to identify accounts that likely belong to children under 13, who are not allowed to use its platforms under company policies.

The social media giant also clarified that the AI does not attempt to identify individuals and is not based on facial recognition. Instead, it focuses on broad patterns and physical cues to estimate an approximate age range.

If the system determines that a user is likely underage, Meta may take a range of actions. Accounts suspected to belong to children under 13 can be removed entirely, while older teens may be shifted into restricted ‘teen account’ settings. These protections typically limit who can contact the user, reduce exposure to sensitive and harmful content, and restrict certain features like livestreaming or messaging with unknown adults. In some cases, users may be asked to verify their age through official identification or alternative checks if they believe they were incorrectly flagged.

The development comes as Meta faces intensifying legal and regulatory pressure over child safety and age enforcement across key markets. For example, in the United States, a New Mexico jury recently ordered the company to pay $375 million in penalties over claims it failed to adequately protect young users, with authorities pushing for additional damages that could reach billions and stricter compliance measures. Similarly in Europe, regulators have also found Meta in preliminary violation of the Digital Services Act for failing to effectively block underage users, exposing the company to potential fines of up to 6% of its global annual revenue.

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