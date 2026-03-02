After weeks of speculation, Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 17e at $599, combining affordability with next-generation AI capabilities. The device runs on the new A19 chip, built using advanced 3nm technology, and includes a 16-core Neural Engine focused on on-device machine learning. This hardware foundation allows the 17e to support Apple’s growing set of AI-driven features, including contextual assistance, smarter messaging tools, and improved photo processing.

With the iPhone 17e, Apple is clearly signaling that advanced AI is no longer reserved for its most expensive smartphones. For example, on-device processing plays a central role in the company’s AI strategy. And many of the iPhone 17e’s intelligent features – like real-time language suggestions, contextual summarization of text, predictive responses in messaging, and object recognition in photos – are powered locally. This reduces latency and strengthens privacy protections, as personal data does not need to leave the device for most routine AI tasks. At the same time, for more advanced generative features, the system can use secure cloud-based processing while maintaining the tech titan’s data protection standards.

Siri on the iPhone 17e is designed to better understand natural language, recognize context from what is displayed on the screen, and carry out multi-step tasks across applications. Instead of responding only to isolated commands, Siri can maintain conversational continuity. Messaging tools are also improved, offering suggested replies, tone adjustments, and writing assistance that adapts to the user’s communication style.

The iPhone 17e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with high resolution, HDR support, and improved brightness for outdoor visibility. The panel delivers vivid colours and deep contrast, while Ceramic Shield glass and an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating provide durability. The device maintains Apple’s signature flat-edge aluminium frame and minimal design.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17e features a 48-megapixel wide-angle rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization, supported by Smart HDR and computational photography for improved detail and colour accuracy. The front-facing camera is an 18-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus, capable of 4K video recording and enhanced Portrait mode. Both cameras leverage the A19 Neural Engine for real-time processing, delivering sharper photos and videos even in low-light conditions.

This latest phone features the C1X modem for faster network speeds and better energy efficiency, supporting cloud-assisted AI features while preserving battery life. The device supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging, and the A19 chip’s power management, combined with AI-driven optimization extends daily battery performance. The base model comes with 256GB of storage, with a 512GB option available for users needing extra capacity. The iPhone 17e is priced at $599 and will be available for purchase starting March 11.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →