Apple is set to host its first major hardware moment of 2026 with a March 4 ‘Apple Experience’ media event, an invite-only showcase designed to put new devices directly into the hands of journalists and creators. Unlike its traditional Apple Park keynotes, the event will be staged in New York, with parallel demo sessions in London and Shanghai. The format indicates that the devices being previewed are close to retail readiness, allowing attendees to test performance, AI features, and ecosystem integrations firsthand rather than depending on pre-recorded demonstrations.

The event is expected to introduce several new devices, led by the rumoured iPhone 17e, the next version in Apple’s more affordable ‘e-series’ lineup. This category has effectively replaced the iPhone SE approach, offering modern performance at a lower price to attract new users and buyers in emerging markets. The iPhone 17e is likely to keep a 6.1-inch display and a familiar design, while gaining a faster next-generation A-series chip that should improve everyday speed, battery efficiency, and on-device AI tasks. It may also add MagSafe support and faster wireless charging, along with modest camera upgrades powered by improved computational photography.

Along with the smartphone update, the tech titan is expected to unveil refreshed MacBook Pro models powered by its next-generation M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Since transitioning away from Intel processors in 2020, Apple’s in-house silicon has redefined laptop performance by integrating CPU, GPU, memory, and neural processing into a unified architecture. The M5 generation is anticipated to deliver measurable gains in performance per watt, graphics throughput, and neural engine acceleration, enabling advanced on-device AI features like real-time transcription, intelligent automation, and improved photo and video workflows without relying heavily on cloud processing. Improvements in efficiency could also extend battery life and sustain high performance under long workloads.

Reports also suggest the Tim Cook-led firm may introduce a refreshed MacBook Air with M5 architecture and potentially preview a lower-cost Mac notebook powered by a mobile-class chip. Such a device could target students, education deployments, and emerging markets. The March showcase may also include updates to the iPad lineup. A refreshed iPad Air is expected to gain improved silicon performance, enhancing multitasking and creative workflows, while a new entry-level iPad could bring performance gains aimed at education and everyday use. Meanwhile, additional ecosystem hardware updates could include improvements to Apple’s Studio Display and possible refreshes to home devices like Apple TV or HomePod mini, though these remain less certain.

Beyond hardware, the event may preview expanded artificial intelligence capabilities tied to Apple’s privacy-focused computing strategy. Enhanced Siri functionality and broader on-device intelligence features are expected to leverage the neural engines in Apple silicon, enabling faster responses and offline processing while minimizing reliance on cloud-based AI. Importantly, pre-orders for the anticipated devices are expected to begin shortly after the event, with retail availability likely to follow within a few weeks.

