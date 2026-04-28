China has blocked Meta’s planned $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus after a months-long regulatory review. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) ordered both companies to cancel the deal, citing concerns over advanced AI technology transfer and national security. Notably, Manus is known for building AI agent systems that can handle complex tasks like research, document creation, and automated workflows. But now, the latest decision stops the social media behemoth from expanding its AI capabilities through this deal and ends all ongoing integration plans between the two companies.

The acquisition agreement, finalized in late 2025, showed Meta’s broader push to strengthen its AI ecosystem beyond large language models and social media integration. By acquiring Manus, the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm aimed to accelerate development in autonomous AI agents – an area increasingly seen as the next major evolution of AI after chatbots.

However, despite Manus relocating its operations to Singapore, Chinese regulators continued to treat the company as having significant jurisdictional ties to China due to its origins, early development history, and intellectual property connections. This became a central factor in the regulatory assessment conducted by the NDRC and related agencies. Authorities applied increasingly strict foreign investment security review standards, particularly for companies involved in AI, data systems, and emerging computational technologies.

According to the regulatory decision, the primary concern was the potential transfer of sensitive AI capabilities outside China’s strategic oversight. Officials reportedly classified advanced AI agent systems as technologies with dual-use potential, meaning they can be applied both commercially and in ways that may influence critical digital infrastructure. As a result, the transaction was evaluated not only as a commercial acquisition but also as a matter of national technology security.

The NDRC ultimately concluded that the acquisition could lead to the ‘outflow’ of strategically important AI knowledge, including model design frameworks, training methodologies, and system-level architecture used in autonomous agents. The order required Meta and Manus to fully terminate the agreement and reverse any integration and operational planning that had already begun. This effectively nullified the deal, regardless of its advanced stage of negotiation.

For Meta, the cancellation is a significant setback in its AI expansion strategy. The company has been investing heavily in generative AI and autonomous systems, positioning itself against competitors in both the United States and China. Manus was considered a high-value target because it specialized in AI agents, which are increasingly seen as the next step beyond traditional chat-based systems. And losing access to this technology slows Meta’s ability to integrate more advanced automation capabilities into its product ecosystem, particularly systems designed to independently perform multi-step tasks like research, content generation, and workflow execution across digital platforms.

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