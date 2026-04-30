SpaceX’s satellite internet division, Starlink, is witnessing a notable shift in its business model as strong user growth reportedly puts pressure on per-user earnings. New figures show average monthly revenue per user has declined by about 18%, falling from around $99 in 2023 to about $81 in 2025, reports The Information. Meanwhile, over the same period, its global user base has expanded almost fourfold to reach about 10 million. The trend is driven by lower pricing and expansion into emerging markets.

This variation between rising subscriber numbers and dropping revenue per customer highlights a deliberate strategic pivot inside Starlink’s growth model. Rather than focusing on premium pricing and high-margin users, the company has increasingly positioned its satellite internet service as a mass-market connectivity solution. Early adoption was concentrated among rural households, maritime operators, aviation customers, and remote industrial sites – segments willing to pay higher monthly fees for reliable broadband access where terrestrial networks were weak or missing. That early phase supported stronger per-user economics, with ARPU peaking near the $100 level.

However, as Starlink scaled its satellite constellation and increased global coverage, its commercial approach shifted. The service expanded aggressively into developing regions across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where affordability becomes a critical factor in adoption. In these markets, Starlink has introduced lower-cost subscription tiers and localized pricing structures to increase penetration. Therefore, while this has significantly widened its addressable customer base, it has also reduced the average revenue generated per subscriber. At the same time, the pace of user acquisition has accelerated sharply. The subscriber base, estimated at around 2-3 million users in 2023, has grown to around 10 million by early 2026.

Despite the decline in ARPU, Starlink’s total revenue trajectory has moved strongly upward. Annual revenue is estimated to have increased from under $4 billion in 2023 to more than $11 billion by 2025. The service is now considered one of the largest revenue contributors to SpaceX, accounting for a significant share of its overall income and allowing it to offset the extremely high capital costs associated with launching and maintaining a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation.

The reported situation becomes even more critical as competition intensifies for Elon Musk-led Starlink, especially from Amazon, which is increasingly positioning itself as a serious rival in the satellite internet space. Recently, Amazon agreed to acquire satellite operator Globalstar in an about $11.57 billion deal. The deal signals that Amazon is escalating its space-based internet ambitions beyond its Project Kuiper initiative, combining satellite infrastructure, spectrum assets, and global connectivity capabilities under one umbrella.

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