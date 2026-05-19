Apple has announced a major set of AI-powered accessibility features for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Vision Pro, including smarter VoiceOver tools, automatic subtitle generation and eye-tracking controls for powered wheelchairs. The update, revealed ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, brings Apple Intelligence into core accessibility features used by people with visual, hearing and mobility disabilities. Apple is also upgrading Magnifier and Voice Control with more natural AI interactions, while many of the new tools will process data directly on-device for added privacy.

A major highlight is the overhaul of VoiceOver, Apple’s screen reader used by blind and low-vision users across the Apple ecosystem. With Apple Intelligence, VoiceOver gains a new feature called Image Explorer, which can generate significantly more detailed descriptions of photos, screenshots, scanned documents and onscreen content. Earlier versions of VoiceOver could identify basic objects or scenes, but the upgraded system is designed to interpret context, relationships between objects and written information embedded inside images. According to the tech giant, users will now also be able to ask follow-up questions naturally after an image is described.

The Tim Cook-led company is also improving Live Recognition and Magnifier, turning the iPhone and iPad camera systems into more advanced assistive vision tools. Magnifier, which originally launched as a simple digital zoom feature, is evolving into an AI-powered environmental interpretation system. Users can ask spoken questions about signs, packaging, appliance controls, menus or nearby objects and receive real-time spoken answers generated through Apple Intelligence. Even Magnifier will now support more natural voice commands.

Another major change is the expansion of Magnifier to Mac for the first time. Mac users will be able to connect external cameras or use an iPhone through Continuity Camera to enlarge whiteboards, books, classroom presentations and printed documents. The firm is also introducing Accessibility Reader, a new reading mode designed for people with dyslexia, low vision and cognitive disabilities affecting reading comprehension. Unlike traditional browser reader modes, Accessibility Reader allows users to customize spacing, colours, contrast, fonts and spoken content integration systemwide.

For hearing accessibility, Apple is bringing AI-generated subtitles across its ecosystem. As per the company, devices will be able to create subtitles in real time for videos that do not already include captions. The iPhone maker is also expanding Live Listen integration for users with hearing impairments. Live Listen already allows iPhones to function as remote microphones that stream amplified audio to AirPods or compatible hearing aids. With the update, Live Captions can now appear directly on Apple Watch while audio streams through connected hearing devices.

Meanwhile, one more key addition is Braille Access, which transforms iPhones, iPads, and Macs into integrated Braille note-taking systems. The most futuristic feature announced involves Apple Vision Pro and powered wheelchair control. Apple says users will soon be able to control compatible wheelchairs using only eye movements tracked through Vision Pro. The feature works with alternative drive systems from companies, including LUCI and Tolt, in the US and supports Bluetooth as well as wired accessory connections.

The timing of the announcement is strategically important for Apple as competition in AI intensifies across the technology industry. And rivals like Google, Microsoft and Samsung have aggressively expanded AI features across consumer devices over the past year.

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