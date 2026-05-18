Indian AI startup Simplismart is reportedly in talks to raise around $20 million in a new funding round, with Nvidia expected to lead the investment. The proposed round could value the company at nearly $100 million, reports The Economic Times. Existing investor Accel is expected to participate again, while additional institutional investors may join the round.

The valuation jump is significant because Simplismart was valued at about $25 million during its previous fundraising round in October 2024, when it raised around $7 million. Also, if the deal is finalized, it would highlight Nvidia’s growing push to back startups building the software and deployment layer around generative AI.

The Bengaluru-based startup was founded in 2022 by former Google and Oracle engineers Amritanshu Jain and Devansh Ghatak. Rather than competing in the crowded race to build frontier AI models, Simplismart focuses on the infrastructure layer that helps enterprises deploy, optimize and manage generative AI systems in production environments. Its platform is designed to help businesses run AI applications efficiently across cloud and GPU infrastructure, particularly for inference workloads – the stage where trained AI models generate outputs for end users.

Inference has emerged as one of the most commercially important segments of the AI industry. While companies initially spent heavily on training large language models, the larger long-term challenge is now the cost and efficiency of serving those models at scale. Running AI systems continuously requires expensive GPUs, large memory bandwidth, low-latency infrastructure, and optimized compute utilization. Therefore, startups working on inference optimization are increasingly attracting investor attention because they directly impact operating costs for enterprises deploying AI applications.

Simplismart claims its infrastructure stack improves GPU utilization, reduces inference latency and lowers the overall cost of running generative AI systems. The startup supports multiple AI workloads, including large language models, speech models, vision-language systems and image-generation applications. The company already works with several enterprise customers across healthcare, content, productivity and SaaS sectors. Reported clients include Tata 1mg, Mindtickle, InVideo and Dashtoon.

The Simplismart deal comes amid a broader funding wave across India’s AI sector as several startups are currently said to be in large fundraising discussions. Among the biggest is Sarvam AI, which is reportedly exploring a funding round worth nearly $300-350 million to expand its indigenous AI model and enterprise AI capabilities. Meanwhile, AI startup Emergent recently raised close to $70 million from global investors, including SoftBank and Khosla Ventures.

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