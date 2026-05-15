OpenAI has rolled out a personal finance tool for ChatGPT that connects directly with users’ financial accounts through Plaid-backed integrations. Available initially for US Pro subscribers, the feature allows ChatGPT to pull in live banking and investment data and answer questions about spending, budgeting, cash flow, and account activity in natural language.

According to the Sam Altman-led firm, users already ask ChatGPT over 200 million finance-related questions every month, and the new system is designed to turn those conversations into personalized financial analysis based on a user’s actual money activity.

The system is built around secure account-linking infrastructure powered by Plaid, one of the world’s largest financial data connectivity providers. Plaid already supports integrations with thousands of financial institutions across the United States and is widely used by major fintech applications including Venmo, Robinhood, Chime, Coinbase, Betterment, and SoFi. By using Plaid’s tokenized authentication system, ChatGPT does not directly handle banking passwords. Instead, users authorize account access through encrypted, permission-based data sharing channels that allow the AI system to retrieve structured financial information without exposing sensitive login credentials.

Once accounts are connected, ChatGPT can analyze a wide range of financial activity. This includes checking and savings account balances, transaction histories, recurring payments, subscription charges, payroll deposits, transfers, investment activity, and categorized spending behaviour. Unlike traditional budgeting applications that rely heavily on dashboards and manual navigation, OpenAI’s system is designed around conversational finance. Instead of interpreting graphs and spreadsheets, users can interact with their financial data through plain-language dialogue.

This newly introduced feature supports connections with more than 12,000 financial institutions, including Chase, Fidelity, Schwab, Capital One, and Robinhood, and is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 reasoning models. The tool also introduces real-time contextual analysis. And because the AI is connected to live financial streams, it can continuously update its understanding of a user’s financial position. Meanwhile, on the privacy and security part, the AI giant claims that users maintain full control over connected accounts and can revoke permissions at any time.

The release comes at a time when AI companies are rapidly expanding into regulated and high-trust sectors. Financial services have become one of the most attractive markets for generative AI because of the massive amount of structured data involved and the demand for personalized analysis. The rollout is currently limited to US-based ChatGPT Pro subscribers, indicating that OpenAI is likely taking a phased deployment approach before expanding internationally or to lower subscription tiers. Also, the company has not yet detailed pricing changes tied specifically to the finance functionality.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →