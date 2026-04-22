OpenAI is expanding its enterprise reach through a new tie-up with Indian IT giant Infosys. The deal will combine OpenAI’s models, including its coding system Codex, with Infosys’ Topaz AI platform used for enterprise solutions. The aim is to help companies move from small AI experiments to full-scale deployment in areas like software development and IT operations. This comes as demand for enterprise AI is growing rapidly, and companies are looking for practical, scalable use cases.

A major focus of the partnership is software engineering transformation. Codex, OpenAI’s AI system for programming, is capable of generating code, assisting with debugging, and optimizing existing applications. For large enterprises managing extensive codebases, this can significantly reduce development cycles and operational costs. It also allows engineering teams to shift their focus from repetitive tasks to higher-value activities like system design, architecture, and innovation. And in sectors like banking, telecom, and retail – where Infosys has a strong presence – this could translate into faster digital transformation and improved service delivery.

Infosys brings a critical advantage to the partnership through its global client network and deep experience in enterprise IT services. Its Topaz platform already provides AI-driven solutions customized to industry-specific needs, including automation, analytics, and decision support systems. By incorporating OpenAI’s models, Topaz is expected to deliver more advanced capabilities like intelligent automation, natural language interfaces, and agent-based systems that can perform tasks with minimal human intervention.

“Generative and Agentic AI will redefine how enterprises operate and grow. Our collaboration with OpenAI establishes an operating model to unlock AI value at scale – uniting technology, talent, and transformation playbooks so clients can move decisively from pilots to performance, creating competitive advantage,” Salil Parekh (CEO, Infosys) noted.

The latest collaboration becomes even more significant as just a few months earlier, Infosys had announced a similar partnership with Anthropic, one of OpenAI’s biggest rivals in the generative AI space. Under that agreement, Infosys aimed to integrate Anthropic’s Claude models into its enterprise ecosystem, allowing AI-powered assistants that could improve productivity, speed up decision-making, and generate real-time insights from vast and complex data environments.

While AI-related services currently contribute only about 5-6% of Infosys’s recent quarterly revenue, India’s broader IT services sector is going through a challenging phase. Companies are facing slower client spending, particularly from key markets like the US and Europe, where businesses are cutting back on large technology budgets. Fast growth in generative AI is creating worries that some regular outsourcing work – like basic coding, system maintenance, and support – may be done by machines instead of people. And this pressure is also showing in the stock market, where Infosys shares have fallen by more than 20% this year due to a weak business outlook and global uncertainty.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →