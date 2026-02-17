India’s IT sector, once the crown jewels of India’s reformed business image, has been one of the hardest hit due to AI. The likes of Infosys, TCS among others continue to perform poorly at the stock markets. India’s much touted Global AI Impact Summit 2026 hence seemed like the perfect stage for India’s IT companies to announce major partnerships as they look for revival in an AI-first future.

Along with a wave of major announcements and industry revelations, Infosys has stepped up its AI push by announcing a partnership with US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic. By integrating Anthropic’s Claude AI models into its enterprise offerings, Infosys aims to build industry-specific AI agents, automate workflows, and help global clients modernize operations. Importantly, the tie-up comes just days after a sharp sell-off in technology stocks sparked fears that advanced automation could disrupt the traditional outsourcing model.

The collaboration is designed to combine Anthropic’s advanced large language models with Infosys’s global consulting reach, cloud platforms, and domain expertise to create enterprise-grade AI solutions. These solutions will support intelligent automation across business processes, including customer service, compliance monitoring, IT operations, and software development. Infosys plans to embed Claude-powered AI assistants into enterprise systems to improve productivity, accelerate decision-making, and enable real-time insights from large data environments.

As part of the initiative, Infosys will establish a dedicated AI Center of Excellence to design, test, and scale industry-ready AI agents. The focus will be on building domain-aware systems that operate within regulatory and security frameworks required in sectors like telecommunications, financial services, and manufacturing. The initial deployments are expected in telecom, where AI can optimize network management, reduce downtime, and enhance customer experience. Over time, the partnership will expand into banking, insurance, retail, and industrial operations.

“AI is not just transforming business – it is redefining the way industries operate and innovate. Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible,” Salil Parekh (CEO, Infosys) said in his statement.

For Infosys, AI is already becoming a measurable contributor to growth. AI-related services account for around 5.5% of its recent quarterly revenue, and the company is currently working on thousands of AI-driven initiatives, including hundreds of intelligent agents designed for enterprise use. At the same time, for Anthropic, the move reflects its push to expand its footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing AI markets. Notably, on the opening day of the AI Impact Summit, CEO Dario Amodei revealed that the company’s India revenue run-rate has doubled over the past four months, and it has opened a new office in Bengaluru to strengthen enterprise adoption and partnerships.

However, the timing of the announcement is significant. Earlier this month, global and Indian IT stocks came under pressure after new AI agent technologies raised concerns about automation replacing routine coding, testing, and back-office services. Even Infosys also witnessed a sharp decline during the sell-off, as investors feared AI-driven automation could reduce demand for manpower-intensive outsourcing work. Over the past few days of the sell-off, the Nifty IT index declined sharply, and the sector is estimated to have lost around ₹4-6 lakh crore in market value.

