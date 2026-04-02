Google has expanded its partnership with Samsung by revealing new details about how Google Photos will function on the company’s latest smart TVs. The feature, which is arriving on select 2026 Samsung TV models, is not a simple standalone application. Instead, it is a hybrid system that combines an app-like experience with deeper integration into Samsung’s own TV interface.

The most important clarification from Google is that Google Photos on Samsung TVs will exist across multiple layers of the system rather than being confined to a single app icon. It is embedded into Samsung’s ‘Daily+’ ecosystem, appearing in the Daily+ content row, the Daily+ app launcher, and also as a widget inside the Daily Board interface. Each of these placements serves a different purpose, ranging from passive viewing to full-screen memory playback.

Within the Daily+ row, users will see a continuously updating stream of personal photo selections drawn from their Google Photos account. This feed is not manually curated by the user in real time but instead refreshes automatically, surfacing different highlights over time. In parallel, a more focused viewing mode is available through the Daily+ app launcher. When users select Google Photos from this section, the interface opens a full-screen ‘memories’ experience. Rather than presenting the entire photo library, this mode highlights curated collections automatically generated by Google Photos.

In addition to these active viewing options, Google Photos is also integrated into Samsung’s Daily Board widget system. This feature is designed for idle TV states, turning the television into a digital photo frame when not in use. In this mode, selected memories are displayed on screen as part of ambient content.

To access the feature, users must sign in to their Google Photos account directly on the TV. The authentication process is handled through a QR code system, where a code appears on the television screen and is scanned using a smartphone. Once completed, the TV is linked to the user’s Google account, allowing it to pull photos and memory collections from cloud storage. The Sundar Pichai-led firm has also confirmed that users will have control over what appears in these memory-based displays. Through a ‘Manage memories’ option, individuals can adjust which people, pets, or time periods are included or excluded from automatically generated collections.

However, the TV version of Google Photos is limited in scope. It does not function as a full browsing tool for the entire photo library. Users can not freely scroll through all albums and perform detailed searches in the way they would on a phone or tablet.

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