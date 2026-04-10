Instagram has introduced a new update that allows users to edit their comments after they have been posted, adding a long-requested feature that brings more flexibility and control to conversations on the platform. Until now, users who made spelling mistakes, phrased something incorrectly, or simply changed their mind had no option but to delete their comment and repost it. The new system changes that experience by letting users directly modify their original comment within a short time window.

The feature works with a clear restriction that users are only able to edit their comments for up to 15 minutes after posting them. During this period, a newly added ‘Edit’ option appears under the comment, allowing users to open the original text, make corrections or adjustments and save the updated version without losing the comment’s position in the thread. Once the changes are saved, the updated comment replaces the original one immediately.

However, to maintain transparency in conversations, the Meta-owned platform marks any modified comment with a small ‘Edited’ label. This indicator lets other users know that the content was changed after it was initially posted, although the platform does not show earlier versions of the comment or maintain a visible edit history.

It is also important to note that the new editing feature only applies to text, meaning that if a comment includes both text and a photo, users will only be able to edit the written portion, while any attached media will remain unchanged and can not be modified through the edit option. In terms of availability, the feature may not yet be visible to all users, as the company is gradually introducing it across regions and accounts.

The introduction of this feature is seen as part of Instagram’s broader effort to improve user experience. This update also brings Instagram closer in functionality to other modern social platforms that already offer some form of post or message editing, including X, where posts can be edited within a limited time window for paid users, and Reddit, which allows edits to comments after posting. Within Meta’s own ecosystem, Threads already supports post editing, while Messenger has long allowed users to edit or remove messages after sending.

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