WhatsApp is reportedly testing a dedicated experience for Apple CarPlay. Until now, WhatsApp’s functionality on CarPlay has been limited to Siri-based voice commands, where users could only listen to incoming messages and dictate replies without interacting with a visual interface. But the new beta points to a shift toward a native app-like experience, where users may be able to view recent chats, access call logs, and initiate conversations directly from the car’s infotainment screen, reports WABetaInfo. Importantly, full chat access is still restricted to keep the experience safe for driving.

The beta versions of the app are currently being tested among a limited group of users, indicating that it is still under active development. As with most beta releases, the final version may evolve based on user feedback and technical refinements. Also, there is no confirmed timeline for a wider rollout.

Meanwhile, the upcoming interface is expected to introduce a structured home screen within CarPlay, offering a simplified view of recent conversations. This chat list may include contact names, profile icons, and unread message indicators, allowing drivers to quickly identify important messages without navigating deeply into conversations. However, in line with Apple’s strict in-car safety guidelines, users will not be able to scroll through entire conversations and read long message histories, ensuring that attention remains on the road.

Another key addition is deeper calling integration. The CarPlay version of WhatsApp is expected to feature a dedicated call log section displaying recent incoming, outgoing, and missed calls along with timestamps. This would allow users to return calls or initiate new ones with minimal interaction, reducing reliance on voice-only commands. As per the report, a ‘Favourites’ section is also likely to be included, allowing quick access to frequently contacted individuals.

Notably, the ability to compose new messages directly from the interface marks a notable shift in usability. While text input will still depend largely on voice dictation for safety reasons, users may be able to select recipients via touch controls before sending messages. From a design perspective, the interface is expected to follow CarPlay’s visual guidelines, supporting both light and dark modes to suit different driving conditions. The layout will likely prioritize large touch targets, minimal text density, and clear visual cues, all of which are essential for reducing cognitive load while driving.

The development comes at a time when WhatsApp is continuously expanding its feature set for iPhone users. For example, the platform has recently introduced multi-account support on iOS, allowing users to operate multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device – a feature that has been available on Android since 2023.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →