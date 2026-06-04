US telecom giant T-Mobile has marked its entry into India’s technology ecosystem with the launch of a new engineering centre in Hyderabad, its first such facility outside the United States. The facility, established through TMUS Global Solutions Technology, spans around 250,000 square feet in Hyderabad’s HITEC City and is projected to employ over 1,000 professionals by 2027. More than 500 employees have already been onboarded, indicating that the expansion is progressing rapidly.

The Hyderabad centre has been designed as a core technology operation rather than a conventional outsourcing office. Teams based there will work on software engineering, DevOps, cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, product development and next-generation digital solutions. These are areas that play a key role in modern telecom operations as carriers increasingly transform into technology-driven enterprises. The centre is expected to contribute directly to products and platforms used across T-Mobile’s business, making it one of the company’s most strategically important overseas investments.

The expansion comes as T-Mobile continues to strengthen its position in the highly competitive US wireless market. The company serves more than 130 million subscribers and has emerged as one of America’s largest telecom operators following its merger with Sprint.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, T-Mobile reported revenue of about $23.1 billion, showing double-digit year-on-year growth. The growing scale of its operations, combined with rising investments in 5G, cloud infrastructure and AI-powered services, has increased demand for specialized engineering talent, making India an attractive destination for long-term technology development.

The choice of Hyderabad indicates the city’s growing prominence as a global capability centre (GCC) destination. Estimates cited by Nasscom and Zinnov suggest that around two-thirds of all new GCCs established in the country are being set up in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Even state government data indicates that Hyderabad is now home to around 450 GCCs employing hundreds of thousands of professionals, with dozens of new centres added over the past year alone.

However, it is important to note that there is currently no indication that T-Mobile plans to offer telecom services in India. While India’s telecom regulations permit up to 100% foreign ownership in telecom services under the automatic route, foreign companies must establish a locally registered entity and obtain the necessary licences, spectrum rights and regulatory approvals before launching mobile or fixed-line services. And given the massive capital requirements and the dominance of established players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, T-Mobile’s Hyderabad venture appears focused on leveraging India’s technology talent for global engineering and innovation rather than entering the country’s consumer telecom market.

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