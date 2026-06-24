Anthropic has launched Claude Tag, a new feature that brings its Claude AI assistant directly into Slack conversations. The feature allows employees to simply tag @Claude inside a Slack channel or thread, after which the AI can join the discussion, understand the context, answer questions, summarize conversations, generate content, and help teams move projects forward. Importantly, Anthropic claims that the capability will eventually expand beyond Slack to other workplace platforms. For now, Claude Tag is available in research preview for Claude Enterprise and Team customers.

One of Claude Tag’s most notable features is its ability to maintain persistent context. Instead of treating every request as a brand-new conversation, Claude can retain understanding of ongoing projects, previous discussions, priorities, and team workflows. This means employees do not need to repeatedly explain the same background information. Over time, Claude can develop a deeper understanding of a team’s work and become more useful in tracking decisions, summarizing progress, identifying action items, and helping coordinate complex projects. Anthropic has also designed the system so that one person’s interaction with Claude can continue seamlessly with another colleague in the same channel.

The company is positioning Claude Tag as an early example of a more advanced AI agent rather than a simple chatbot. Beyond responding to direct questions, Claude can monitor connected services and proactively surface information when it may be useful. Anthropic demonstrated how the system can connect to Gmail, recognize important incoming emails, and automatically alert users through Slack.

The broader goal is to create an AI assistant that continuously watches relevant information sources, identifies important updates, and brings them into workplace conversations at the right moment. This reduces the need for employees to constantly switch between different applications and information streams.

The announcement also fits into Anthropic’s larger enterprise strategy. Over the past year, the AI giant has expanded Claude’s role in businesses through coding tools, workflow automation features, enterprise integrations, and agent-like capabilities. Claude is already being used across software development, research, customer support, document analysis, and internal operations. Anthropic has increasingly described its vision as creating an ‘intelligence layer’ that sits across workplace software, helping employees access information and complete tasks regardless of which application they are using.

Meanwhile, security and governance are a major focus of the rollout. Anthropic claims that administrators can control exactly what data, channels, and systems Claude can access. Companies can limit permissions, define boundaries around sensitive information, and manage how Claude’s contextual memory is used.

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