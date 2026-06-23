Meta has unveiled a new range of AI-powered smart glasses starting at $299. Developed with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, the glasses are Meta’s first fully Meta-branded AI eyewear line. The new lineup includes 26 styles and variations across three main frame collections — Meta Adventurer, Meta Fury, and Meta Glasses by Kylie. The glasses support prescription lenses and come in multiple frame sizes, colours, and lens options. Importantly, with a starting price of $299, the social media behemoth is trying to make AI eyewear more affordable and reach a wider audience than many previous smart-glasses products.

The glasses are powered by Meta’s latest AI technology and are built around hands-free voice interaction. Users can ask questions, get information about things around them, set reminders, make calls, send messages and receive spoken responses directly through the glasses. Meta claims that the device uses its multimodal AI system, which can understand both voice commands and visual information captured through the built-in camera. This means users can ask the AI about objects, landmarks, signs, menus and other things they are looking at and receive answers in real time.

At the same time, the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm has also packed several other practical features into the device. The glasses can take photos and videos from the wearer’s point of view, play music and podcasts through open-ear speakers, and handle phone calls through built-in microphones. A new Dynamic Photo feature automatically captures multiple images and suggests the best shot. The company is also expanding live translation capabilities with support for 14 additional languages, including Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese and Korean. Even future software updates will add turn-by-turn walking directions delivered directly through audio prompts, reducing the need to check a smartphone while navigating.

Battery life has received a major upgrade compared with earlier smart-glasses products. According to the company, the glasses can provide more than 8 hours of use on a single charge, while the redesigned charging case can deliver up to 40 additional hours of battery life. The company has also improved comfort with adjustable nose pads and a wider range of fit options. In terms of availability, the latest Meta Glasses are available starting today through Meta’s online store as well as major retail partners including Best Buy, Amazon, LensCrafters and Sunglass Hut in supported markets.

The launch comes at a time when technology companies are racing to build the next generation of AI devices. For example, Snap recently introduced its new Specs augmented-reality glasses priced at about $2,195, while reports suggest Apple is working on AI-focused glasses and other wearable products. Meanwhile, Meta’s new glasses also undercut its own previous smart-glasses lineup, around $80 cheaper than the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which started at about $379.

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