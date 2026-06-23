SpaceX has signed a major computing infrastructure agreement with open-source AI startup Reflection AI. Under the agreement, Reflection AI will gain access to Nvidia’s latest GB300 AI processors through SpaceX’s Colossus 2 computing platform. The startup will start paying $150 million every month from July 1, and the contract runs through 2029. If the agreement remains in place for the full term, it will be worth about $6.3 billion, making it one of the largest compute deals ever signed by an open-source AI company.

For Reflection AI, the agreement provides a guaranteed supply of computing resources at a time when demand for advanced AI chips remains extremely high. The company has positioned itself as a major player in the open-source AI movement and has attracted support from Nvidia. Reflection was recently valued at around $25 billion and is working to build powerful open-weight AI models that can compete with systems developed by larger proprietary AI companies. The company argues that governments, businesses, and researchers should have access to strong alternatives to closed AI platforms controlled by a small number of firms.

Meanwhile, the agreement is also another sign that SpaceX is expanding far beyond rockets and satellite internet. While the company is best known for launch services and Starlink, it has quietly become a major supplier of AI infrastructure. SpaceX has invested heavily in large-scale data centers packed with Nvidia GPUs and is now renting that capacity to AI developers. The company is turning its computing infrastructure into a significant business of its own, serving some of the biggest names in the AI domain.

Reflection is not the only customer making massive commitments to SpaceX. Earlier this year, Anthropic agreed to pay around $1.25 billion per month for access to SpaceX’s Colossus and Colossus II facilities through 2029. Google also signed a separate agreement worth about $920 million per month that includes access to infrastructure built around about 110,000 Nvidia GPUs. Compared with those contracts, Reflection’s $150 million monthly commitment is smaller, but it is still one of the largest compute agreements signed by an independent AI startup.

Together, these deals show the massive scale of the AI infrastructure boom. Based on publicly reported agreements, SpaceX now has more than $2.3 billion in monthly contracted AI-compute revenue from major customers. On an annual basis, that works out to more than $27 billion in potential revenue, rivaling or even exceeding the yearly revenue generated by many established technology companies.

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