WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new animated message bubble experience for iPhone users. The change has appeared in the latest iOS beta release distributed through Apple’s TestFlight program, specifically version 26.24.10.70, reports WABetaInfo. Although the update may seem small, it changes one of the most common actions on WhatsApp – sending a message. With more than 2 billion users worldwide and billions of messages exchanged every day, even a small design change can affect the experience of a huge number of users.

With the new feature, sent messages no longer appear instantly in the chat window. Instead, the message bubble smoothly fades in and slightly expands before taking its place in the conversation. The animation lasts only a moment, but it creates a more natural transition between pressing the send button and seeing the message appear on screen. The report suggests the effect works best when the latest message is close to the message composer, helping users visually connect the action of sending with the appearance of the message. Meanwhile, some beta versions are also testing similar animations for incoming messages.

WhatsApp is also giving users control over the feature. A new animation setting has reportedly been added along with existing controls for emoji, sticker and GIF animations. Users who prefer a simpler interface or do not like motion effects will be able to switch the message animations off. This follows a wider industry trend where app developers are adding more accessibility options while still introducing visual improvements.

The animated bubbles are part of a broader redesign effort that WhatsApp has been working on throughout 2026. Recent beta versions have revealed several visual updates, including more rounded chat bubbles, refreshed menus, improved reaction interfaces and design changes that better match Apple’s latest iOS style. Meta appears to be focusing on making WhatsApp look cleaner and more polished while maintaining a consistent experience across both iPhone and Android devices.

Interestingly, this is not the first time WhatsApp has experimented with message animations. Earlier versions of the app reportedly tested similar effects before they were removed. Their return suggests Meta has redesigned the feature and believes it is ready for wider testing. Similar message animations have already started appearing in Android beta versions as well, indicating that the company wants to bring a unified experience to both major mobile platforms. For now, animated message bubbles remain a beta-only feature, and there is no official launch date for all users.

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