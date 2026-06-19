At Reliance Industries’ 49th AGM, AI was the biggest strategic theme, even though most investor attention was focused on the upcoming Jio IPO. Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance’s AI programme, called ‘Reliance Intelligence’, has now moved from planning to execution. The company is no longer talking about AI as just another digital service. Instead, it wants to build a complete AI ecosystem covering data centres, cloud infrastructure, telecom networks, enterprise software, consumer applications and AI-powered media platforms.

The centrepiece of this strategy is Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Reliance is building what could become one of the largest AI infrastructure hubs in India. The company has already started work on large AI-ready data centres, with more than 120 MW of capacity expected to come online in the second half of 2026. The longer-term ambition is much larger, with plans for gigawatt-scale AI computing infrastructure. This push is attracting global technology companies as well. Earlier this month, Meta signed an agreement to use capacity from Reliance’s upcoming 168 MW AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar. The project combines AI computing, cloud infrastructure, Jio’s digital network and Reliance’s renewable-energy assets.

A major part of Reliance’s AI strategy is focused on India’s language diversity. The company announced plans to build AI systems that work across all 22 official Indian languages. This is important because most leading AI models today perform best in English, while a large portion of India’s internet users communicate primarily in Hindi and regional languages. And the Mukesh Ambani-led firm believes the next wave of AI adoption in India will come from these users.

One of the most practical AI products revealed at the AGM was the ‘Jio AI Call Agent’. Instead of making users open a separate AI app, Reliance is embedding AI directly into phone calls. The system can automatically transcribe conversations, identify multiple speakers, generate summaries and extract action points from discussions. The company also indicated that future versions could perform tasks automatically after a conversation ends.

Along with this, MyJio is being transformed from a telecom account-management app into a personal AI assistant capable of helping users navigate services, payments, entertainment and digital interactions across the wider Jio ecosystem. Reliance also introduced JioTeleFrame and other AI-enabled consumer experiences designed to make AI a built-in part of everyday digital life.

At the same time, the media business is also becoming heavily AI-driven. Reliance launched JioStar GenAI Media Studio (JAMS), a platform designed to help create content using generative AI. The system can assist with story development, image generation, audio production, video creation and content localisation. This is particularly important because Reliance now operates one of India’s largest entertainment ecosystems through JioStar and JioHotstar.

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