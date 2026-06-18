Pramaana Labs, a stealth-mode AI startup focused on verification and reliability, has raised $27 million (around ₹230 crore) in a seed funding round led by Khosla Ventures. Other investors in the round include Accel, Nexus Venture Partners, Premji Invest, BoldCap and Unbound. The funding is significant because seed rounds of this size are uncommon, even in the current AI investment boom.

The company was founded by Ranjan Rajagopalan, an IIT Madras alumnus and former Google engineer. Unlike many startups focused on building new AI chatbots and models, Pramaana is working on technology that checks whether an AI’s answer is actually correct. The startup believes that current AI systems are powerful but often make mistakes, create false information, and provide answers that sound convincing despite being wrong. This limits their use in sectors like healthcare, taxation, law, cybersecurity and scientific research, where even a small error can have serious consequences.

And therefore, to address these issues, Pramaana is building what it calls a verification layer for AI. The company’s technology combines large language models with formal verification, a computer science technique used to mathematically prove whether software behaves correctly. Instead of simply trusting an AI response, Pramaana’s system attempts to verify it against a set of rules. The startup uses tools like the open-source LEAN proof language and works on converting complex human knowledge – including tax laws, legal regulations, medical guidelines and compliance requirements – into machine-readable formats that computers can check automatically.

“We built Pramaana to deliver a 100% trustable experience to the domains that run on certainty: AI that is provably correct, not probabilistically correct. We turn statute and regulation into machine-verifiable code, so every output ships with mathematical proof of correctness. Our mission is to make AI take ownership of it’s work,” Ranjan Rajagopalan noted.

In parallel, the company has also assembled a strong network of experts from different fields. Reports indicate that former IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel is working with Pramaana on tax-related systems, while researchers and professors from institutions including IIT Delhi, IIT Madras and UC Berkeley are contributing expertise in areas like cybersecurity and drug discovery. Meanwhile, Pramaana plans to use the new funding to expand its research efforts, hire more engineers and domain experts, and further develop its verification platform.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →