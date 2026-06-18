Odyssey, an AI startup focused on building advanced world models, has raised $310 million in a Series B funding round, giving the company a post-money valuation of $1.45 billion and officially making it a unicorn startup. The round was led by Natural Capital and attracted a wide range of investors, including Amazon, AMD Ventures, Google Ventures, EQT, In-Q-Tel, Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean, and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan.

Notably, Odyssey is working on a different type of AI. Instead of focusing on generating text like ChatGPT or Gemini, the company is building systems that can understand how the physical world works. These AI models are designed to learn concepts like movement, space, object interactions, and cause-and-effect relationships. The long-term goal is to create AI that can predict what will happen in real-world environments and eventually interact with those environments more effectively, opening up applications in robotics, autonomous vehicles, manufacturing, logistics, gaming, and simulation.

The company currently operates from Palo Alto, London, and Zurich and reportedly has a team of around 55 employees. Despite its relatively small size, Odyssey has attracted significant attention because many AI researchers believe that world models could be one of the next major breakthroughs in the AI domain.

Along with the funding announcement, Odyssey also revealed a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Under the agreement, AWS will become the company’s preferred cloud provider, giving Odyssey access to Amazon’s AI-focused Trainium chips and large-scale computing infrastructure. The two companies also plan to work together on research and commercial projects.

Odyssey has already developed several research projects, including Odyssey-2 Max, Starchild-1, and Agora-1. These systems focus on areas like physics simulation, real-time multimodal interaction, and coordination between multiple AI agents inside digital environments. Importantly, the funding comes at a time when investors are increasingly looking at what many call the next phase of AI development. The first phase was dominated by large language models and AI assistants. The next phase is expected to focus on systems that can understand and reason about the physical world. Such technology could eventually power robots, autonomous machines, digital agents, and simulation systems capable of making decisions in dynamic environments.

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Ashutosh is a Senior Writer at The Tech Portal, largely reporting on new tech, and intersection of technology and business. Ashutosh’s career spans across nearly a decade of technology writing across multiple platforms and languages.