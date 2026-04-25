SpaceX has been selected as one of the contractors for the US military’s ‘Golden Dome‘ missile defense program, a large project aimed at building a space-based system to detect and track missile threats. The program’s early phase is backed by about $3.2 billion in contracts spread across multiple companies, including SpaceX, and focuses on developing satellite networks rather than traditional ground radar systems. The idea is to use hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit to quickly spot missile launches and track fast-moving threats like hypersonic weapons across the globe.

The Golden Dome concept is designed to move beyond traditional ground-based radar and interceptor systems by placing a significant portion of its detection and tracking capability in orbit. The idea is to create a continuous surveillance layer using satellites that can identify missile launches almost immediately after they occur anywhere on Earth. This includes tracking ballistic missiles as well as more advanced and harder-to-detect systems like hypersonic glide vehicles and fast cruise missiles, which are increasingly seen as a challenge for existing defense networks.

Under the latest arrangement, SpaceX is expected to contribute primarily through its experience in building and operating large satellite constellations. The company’s existing Starlink network, which already consists of thousands of low Earth orbit satellites, has demonstrated the ability to manage large-scale orbital infrastructure and maintain global data connectivity. This expertise is considered directly relevant to the Golden Dome effort, which may require hundreds of dedicated satellites working in coordination to maintain constant coverage of potential missile activity worldwide.

A key part of SpaceX’s involvement is likely to focus on space-based tracking and rapid data relay. In a system like Golden Dome, speed of information transfer is critical. Once a missile is detected, tracking data must be transmitted instantly to command systems and potentially to interceptor platforms. And SpaceX’s development of high-speed inter-satellite laser communication links gives it a technical advantage in supporting this type of architecture.

Apart from SpaceX, the other companies involved include Anduril Industries, Palantir Technologies, Aalyria Technologies, Scale AI, Swoop Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and RTX (Raytheon). Notably, Anduril is expected to develop AI-powered command-and-control systems that will process real-time data from satellites and sensors, identify incoming threats quickly, and help coordinate automated defense responses across different layers of the network. Similarly, other firms like Palantir and Scale AI will work on advanced data integration and AI systems, while Aalyria and Swoop Technologies will develop networking and simulation tools to connect space and ground-based defense infrastructure.

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