Apple is reportedly planning a major change with iOS 27, where users may be able to choose which AI model runs key features on their devices. Instead of relying only on its own Apple Intelligence system, the company is expected to allow third-party models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic to integrate at a system level, reports Bloomberg. These AI tools could power functions like writing, voice assistance, and image generation across apps. Importantly, the feature will likely be managed through Settings, giving users more direct control.

Until now, the iPhone maker has tightly controlled core system intelligence, keeping most AI processing either on-device or within its own controlled cloud framework. But now, the reported iOS 27 approach suggests a move toward a modular AI architecture – where the operating system acts more like a platform layer and different AI engines can be swapped in depending on user preference and task requirements.

Under this model, Apple Intelligence is expected to remain the default baseline system, particularly for privacy-sensitive and on-device tasks like quick summarization, contextual suggestions, and basic Siri functions. However, more computationally intensive and advanced generative tasks – including long-form writing, complex reasoning, creative image generation, and conversational assistance – could be handed off to external AI models chosen by the user.

The integration would likely extend beyond standalone apps and into deeply embedded system functions. Voice-based interactions with Siri or Siri-like system features may also route queries to different models depending on capability and configuration. Similarly, image generation and editing tools within Photos or creative apps could leverage external generative models.

A critical aspect of this change is user control. The report suggests that Apple plans to implement an AI selection interface within the Settings app, where users could choose their preferred model or even switch between multiple providers. Technically, implementing this system would require a standardized interface layer within iOS that allows different AI models to plug into system services. This would likely involve APIs that define how AI models handle tasks. Apple would also need to enforce strict security and privacy guidelines to ensure that third-party models can not access data beyond what is explicitly permitted by the user.

The inclusion of companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic also highlights how Apple is positioning itself within the broader AI ecosystem. Rather than competing head-on to dominate large language model development, the tech titan appears to be shifting toward a platform strategy. And this strategy allows Apple to benefit from rapid advancements across the AI industry without bearing the full cost and complexity of developing the most powerful models in-house.

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