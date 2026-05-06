Anthropic has reportedly entered into one of the largest infrastructure agreements in the history of the technology sector, committing an estimated $200 billion over five years to secure cloud services and AI computing capacity from Google. The deal focuses on getting access to Google Cloud and its TPU chips, which are used to train large AI models, reports The Information.

The agreement is not a one-time purchase but a long-term infrastructure commitment that effectively locks in massive computing capacity for Anthropic starting later this decade, with major deployments expected from around 2027 onward. It also includes collaboration with chip partner Broadcom to deliver multiple gigawatts of TPU capacity.

The move becomes notable as the report further suggest that Anthropic alone could make up more than 40% of Google Cloud’s total order backlog, which is basically the money customers have already committed to spend in the future. Even more important, deals from Anthropic and OpenAI now make up over half of the around $2 trillion in total backlog across major cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

The latest $200 billion deal is part of a bigger push by Anthropic to secure large amounts of computing power. Earlier in 2026, the company expanded its partnership with Amazon, committing to spend more than $100 billion over a decade on AWS infrastructure while securing up to 5 gigawatts of compute capacity powered by Trainium chips. Along with this, Amazon has pledged up to $25 billion in additional investment into Anthropic.

Last month, the Dario Amodei-led Anthropic revealed a partnership with Google and Broadcom to expand AI compute capacity to around 3.5 gigawatts, expected to come online starting in 2027. At the same time, Google is also deepening its financial ties with Anthropic. Beyond the infrastructure deal, Alphabet has committed to investing up to $40 billion into the startup, initially injecting $10 billion at a valuation of around $350 billion, with further funding tied to performance milestones.

It is worth noting that Anthropic’s overall cloud spending trajectory has accelerated rapidly. Earlier projections suggested the company would spend at least $80 billion across cloud providers including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, by 2029. And now, the new $200 billion Google deal alone far exceeds those earlier estimates. However, Anthropic is not alone in this trend. For example, OpenAI, its main competitor, has also entered into massive infrastructure agreements. It signed a $38 billion, seven-year deal with Amazon Web Services and has reportedly committed over $1.4 trillion in total spending across infrastructure partners over a five-year period.

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