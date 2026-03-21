OpenAI is reportedly planning a major expansion as the company witnesses a shift from primarily research to building and delivering AI products at a larger scale. The company plans to grow its workforce to around 8,000 employees by the end of 2026, nearly doubling from its current size of about 4,500, reports the Financial Times.

The hiring effort is expected to span multiple divisions, with a strong focus on engineering, product development, and advanced AI research. At the same time, the ChatGPT maker is significantly increasing recruitment in enterprise-facing roles like sales, partnerships, and customer integration. One notable addition is a new category of employees often described as ‘technical ambassadors’, whose primary role is to help businesses adopt and deploy AI tools effectively.

According to the report, the company is also increasing its physical footprint to support this workforce expansion, particularly in major tech hubs like San Francisco. Larger office spaces and infrastructure investments are being planned to accommodate thousands of additional employees. However, like many modern tech firms, the Sam Altman-led firm is expected to maintain a hybrid work structure, combining in-person collaboration with remote flexibility.

The expansion comes amid intensifying competition in the global AI race. Prominent rival firms like Google and Anthropic are rapidly advancing their own large language models and enterprise AI solutions. Earlier this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly declared a ‘code red’ internally to address rising competitive pressure with urgency, asking teams to pause several ongoing projects and refocus on improving ChatGPT’s performance and capabilities. The rapid hiring push can be seen as a direct response to this environment, where talent acquisition is critical to sustaining innovation.

Another major reason behind the expansion is a strategic shift toward enterprise customers. While consumer-facing products like ChatGPT have achieved massive global adoption, a large share of users remain on free tiers, limiting revenue potential. Therefore, the AI giant is focusing on increasing paid usage among businesses, with the goal of raising the enterprise share of its revenue significantly over the next few years. In parallel, the company is also working to simplify and unify its product ecosystem. Instead of offering fragmented tools, the firm is moving toward integrated platforms that combine conversational AI, coding assistance, and automation capabilities. The potential team expansion also comes just months after the ChatGPT maker closed one of the largest funding rounds in tech history, raising about $110 billion at a valuation of around $730 billion, backed by major investors like Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank.

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